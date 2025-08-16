Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld'Up To Zelenskyy Now': Trump Shifts Onus On Ukraine For Peace Deal After '10/10' Meeting With Putin

'Up To Zelenskyy Now': Trump Shifts Onus On Ukraine For Peace Deal After '10/10' Meeting With Putin

Trump hails his Putin meeting as ‘10 out of 10,’ urging Ukraine’s Zelensky to act. Leaders signal progress but announce no Ukraine ceasefire deal.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Aug 2025 10:38 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

After what he described as 'productive' meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that the responsibility for moving peace talks forward now rests squarely with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Now it’s really up to President Zelensky to get it done," Trump told Fox News following the Alaska summit. "And I would also say the European nations, they have to get involved a little bit, but it’s up to President Zelensky." Trump went on to rate his meeting with Putin as a "ten out of ten."

No Ceasefire Deal, But Leaders Strike Conciliatory Tone

Despite three hours of discussions with aides present, the high-stakes summit ended without any announcement of a ceasefire in Ukraine. Instead, both leaders highlighted areas of general agreement while stopping short of specifics.

"We’re not there yet, but we’ve made progress," Trump said. "There’s no deal until there’s a deal."

Calling the talks "extremely productive," Trump suggested that most sticking points had been resolved, with only "a very few" issues left on the table. "Some are not that significant, one is probably the most significant," he noted.

The former president added that he planned to consult Zelensky and NATO leaders, who have expressed concern over Washington’s outreach to Moscow.

Putin Warns Against 'Provocations'

In a rare joint appearance that lasted just 12 minutes, Putin struck a cautious but cooperative tone. The Russian leader urged Ukraine and European countries not to "create obstacles" or attempt to derail what he called "emerging progress."

"We hope that the understanding we have reached will pave the way for peace in Ukraine," Putin said.

The Russian president even hinted at hosting Trump in the future, smiling and saying in English: "Next time in Moscow."

Flattery And Familiar Dynamics

True to form, Putin also offered words that appeared designed to flatter his American counterpart. He echoed Trump’s long-standing claim that the war in Ukraine would never have happened if he, not Joe Biden, had been in the White House when Russia launched its invasion three years ago.

Published at : 16 Aug 2025 10:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Alaska Summit 2025 Trump Putin Meeting Ukraine Peace Talks Trump Zelenskyy Ukraine Trump Putin Relationship
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'No Deal Until A Deal': Trump, Putin Conclude Alaska Talks Without Agreement On Ending Ukraine War
'No Deal Until A Deal': Trump, Putin Conclude Alaska Summit Without Ukraine Ceasefire
India
Vajpayee Death Anniversary: PM Modi Pays Tribute At 'Sadaiv Atal,' Hails His Vision For Self-Reliant India
President Murmu, PM Modi Pay Tribute To Atal Bihari Vajpayee On His Death Anniversary: WATCH
World
Handshakes, Limo Ride, B-2 Bomber Flyover: Trump Rolls Out Red Carpet For Putin In Alaska — WATCH
Handshakes, Limo Ride, B-2 Bomber Flyover: Trump Rolls Out Red Carpet For Putin In Alaska — WATCH
India
What Is Sudarshan Chakra? PM Modi Promises Israel-Like Defence System For India – EXPLAINED
What Is Sudarshan Chakra? PM Modi Promises Israel-Like Defence System For India – EXPLAINED
Advertisement

Videos

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Highlights Tech and Energy Revolution for a Developed India | ABP NEWS
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Calls for Technological Self-Reliance, Challenges Youth to Build India's Future
Independence Day: PM Modi Salutes Operation Sindoor Heroes, Highlights Military’s Bold Strike on Terrorists
Independence Day: India’s 79th Independence Day Marked by Spectacular Aerial Tribute | ABP NEWS
Independence Day: PM Modi Inspected Guard of Honour with Pride and Determination | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live
ABP Live
Diversified By States, United At Battlefield
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget