After what he described as 'productive' meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that the responsibility for moving peace talks forward now rests squarely with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Now it’s really up to President Zelensky to get it done," Trump told Fox News following the Alaska summit. "And I would also say the European nations, they have to get involved a little bit, but it’s up to President Zelensky." Trump went on to rate his meeting with Putin as a "ten out of ten."

No Ceasefire Deal, But Leaders Strike Conciliatory Tone

Despite three hours of discussions with aides present, the high-stakes summit ended without any announcement of a ceasefire in Ukraine. Instead, both leaders highlighted areas of general agreement while stopping short of specifics.

"We’re not there yet, but we’ve made progress," Trump said. "There’s no deal until there’s a deal."

Calling the talks "extremely productive," Trump suggested that most sticking points had been resolved, with only "a very few" issues left on the table. "Some are not that significant, one is probably the most significant," he noted.

The former president added that he planned to consult Zelensky and NATO leaders, who have expressed concern over Washington’s outreach to Moscow.

Putin Warns Against 'Provocations'

In a rare joint appearance that lasted just 12 minutes, Putin struck a cautious but cooperative tone. The Russian leader urged Ukraine and European countries not to "create obstacles" or attempt to derail what he called "emerging progress."

"We hope that the understanding we have reached will pave the way for peace in Ukraine," Putin said.

The Russian president even hinted at hosting Trump in the future, smiling and saying in English: "Next time in Moscow."

Flattery And Familiar Dynamics

True to form, Putin also offered words that appeared designed to flatter his American counterpart. He echoed Trump’s long-standing claim that the war in Ukraine would never have happened if he, not Joe Biden, had been in the White House when Russia launched its invasion three years ago.