In a significant reversal of his long-held immigration stance, U.S. President Donald Trump has come out in support of allowing more foreign students to study in American universities, arguing that they are vital to both the country’s economy and its higher education system.

'Good For Business': Trump Backs International Students

Speaking to Fox News, Trump said that international students are “good for business” and help keep universities financially stable. He cautioned that drastically cutting the number of students from countries like China could force “half of the colleges in America” to shut down.

When the interviewer suggested that the U.S. already had enough homegrown talent, Trump disagreed sharply. “No, you don’t… you don’t have certain talents, and people have to learn,” he said.

Citing a recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid at a Hyundai plant in Georgia—where hundreds of South Korean workers were detained—Trump said the U.S. still depends on skilled foreign labor to meet its industrial and technological needs.

Trump further explained that international students contribute significantly to the U.S. economy, paying much higher tuition fees than domestic students. “We make trillions of dollars from students,” he said, adding that while he wasn’t necessarily inviting them for altruistic reasons, he viewed education as a major business sector that should be protected.

His remarks come just weeks after he signed an executive order imposing a $100,000 application fee for H-1B work visas—a move that was seen as part of his administration’s broader push to tighten immigration controls.

The H-1B visa, which allows skilled foreign professionals to work in the U.S. for up to six years, has long been a cornerstone for American tech firms and research institutions. Economists argue that the program helps U.S. companies stay competitive and supports job creation domestically.

Trump’s new position marks a nuanced shift in tone—balancing his “America First” rhetoric with a pragmatic acknowledgment that foreign students and skilled workers play a crucial role in sustaining the U.S. economy and higher education landscape.