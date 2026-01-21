Explorer
‘Europe Not Moving In Right Direction’: Trump At Davos
US President Donald Trump, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, said parts of Europe were no longer “recognisable”, claiming “there’s no argument” about the changes he was referring to. Stating that he “loves Europe” and wants it to do well, Trump argued the region was “not heading in the right direction”. He linked the trend to rising government spending and what he called unchecked mass migration.
