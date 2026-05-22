US House Republicans Scrap Vote On Resolution Seeking To Limit Trump’s Iran War Powers

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom House Republicans delayed vote on limiting military action against Iran.

Resolution sought congressional authorization for continued military operations.

Democrats, some Republicans argue Congress holds war declaration power.

Vote postponed until after recess, amid growing congressional unease.

Trump Iran war resolution: Republican leaders in the US House of Representatives abruptly cancelled a scheduled vote on Thursday that would have determined whether Congress could limit military action against Iran unless President Donald Trump obtained formal congressional authorization. The vote, planned just ahead of the Memorial Day recess, was expected to become a major test of support for Trump’s handling of the ongoing conflict involving Iran and Israel.



Its sudden withdrawal highlighted growing unease within Republican ranks as the war stretches on. The proposed resolution sought to invoke congressional war powers and require the president to secure approval from lawmakers before continuing military operations against Iran.

Republican Support For Trump Begins To Fracture

The cancellation came only days after the US Senate moved forward with a similar measure, signalling increasing bipartisan concern over the conflict. Earlier attempts to pass war powers resolutions in the House had failed narrowly, with Republicans largely standing behind Trump and the administration’s military strategy. However, each vote has reportedly become tighter.

The most recent resolution reportedly ended in a tie vote, raising expectations that Thursday’s measure could succeed if several Republicans broke ranks again. Representative Gregory Meeks said Democratic lawmakers believed they had enough support to pass the resolution before Republican leaders pulled it from the schedule.

According to lawmakers, the vote has now been postponed until early June after Congress returns from recess.

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Democrats Push Constitutional Argument

Democrats, along with a small number of Republicans, have argued that the Constitution grants Congress, not the president, the authority to declare war.

They contend that the administration committed the United States to an extended military confrontation without providing lawmakers with a clear long-term strategy or securing congressional approval.

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Trump Criticises Republican Defectors

The debate has also intensified tensions within the Republican Party itself. According to Politico, Representative Brian Fitzpatrick, who previously voted in favour of a war powers resolution, faced criticism from Trump earlier this week for breaking with party leadership.

Despite the delayed vote, Fitzpatrick reportedly said he still believed the measure would eventually pass once it returned to the House floor.

Among the absent lawmakers during Thursday’s proceedings was Representative Thomas Massie, one of the most outspoken Republican critics of the U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran.

Massie recently lost a Republican primary to a challenger backed by Trump. Reports suggested the president had encouraged opposition to Massie after becoming frustrated over the congressman’s role in pressuring the Department of Justice to release files linked to deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.