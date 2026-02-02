Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld'Ours Will Be Greatest': Trump Eyes India Gate-Style 'Independence Arch' For Washington DC

‘Ours Will Be Greatest': Trump Eyes India Gate-Style ‘Independence Arch’ For Washington DC

Donald Trump has expressed admiration for India Gate and said he wants to build a much larger triumphal arch in Washington, DC, as part of plans to celebrate the 250th anniversary.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 09:52 PM (IST)
US President Donald Trump has expressed admiration for New Delhi’s iconic India Gate and said he wants to build a similar, but much larger, triumphal arch in Washington, DC, to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence. Trump shared an image of India Gate on his social media platform Truth Social, writing, “India’s beautiful triumphal arch; ours will be the greatest of all.” His post has drawn attention amid reports of his plan to construct a massive new monument in the US capital later this year.

Independence Arch To Tower Over DC

The proposed structure, tentatively named the “Independence Arch,” is envisioned as a towering symbol of the United States’ 250 years of independence. According to reports, Trump is considering a 250-foot-tall arch to be built near the Potomac River, which would surpass the height of several iconic landmarks in Washington, including the Lincoln Memorial. Media reports suggest that Trump evaluated multiple design options, including structures measuring 165 feet and 123 feet. However, he reportedly opted for the tallest version, stating that he wanted the monument to leave a lasting impression on visitors and become a defining symbol of the anniversary celebrations.

According to The Washington Post, the proposed arch is intended to serve as a centerpiece for nationwide celebrations marking the milestone anniversary of American independence, which falls this year.

Frequently Asked Questions

What inspired President Trump to propose a new monument in Washington D.C.?

President Trump expressed admiration for India Gate and wants to build a similar, but larger, triumphal arch in Washington D.C. to commemorate American independence.

What is the proposed name and height of the new monument?

The monument is tentatively named the 'Independence Arch' and is envisioned to be 250 feet tall. This would make it taller than several existing Washington D.C. landmarks.

Where is the 'Independence Arch' planned to be built?

Reports suggest that President Trump is considering building the 'Independence Arch' near the Potomac River in Washington D.C.

What is the purpose of the proposed 'Independence Arch'?

The arch is intended to be a towering symbol of the United States' 250 years of independence and a centerpiece for nationwide celebrations of this milestone.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 02 Feb 2026 09:40 PM (IST)
