‘Ours Will Be Greatest': Trump Eyes India Gate-Style ‘Independence Arch’ For Washington DC

US President Donald Trump has expressed admiration for New Delhi’s iconic India Gate and said he wants to build a similar, but much larger, triumphal arch in Washington, DC, to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence. Trump shared an image of India Gate on his social media platform Truth Social, writing, “India’s beautiful triumphal arch; ours will be the greatest of all.” His post has drawn attention amid reports of his plan to construct a massive new monument in the US capital later this year.

Independence Arch To Tower Over DC

The proposed structure, tentatively named the “Independence Arch,” is envisioned as a towering symbol of the United States’ 250 years of independence. According to reports, Trump is considering a 250-foot-tall arch to be built near the Potomac River, which would surpass the height of several iconic landmarks in Washington, including the Lincoln Memorial. Media reports suggest that Trump evaluated multiple design options, including structures measuring 165 feet and 123 feet. However, he reportedly opted for the tallest version, stating that he wanted the monument to leave a lasting impression on visitors and become a defining symbol of the anniversary celebrations.

According to The Washington Post, the proposed arch is intended to serve as a centerpiece for nationwide celebrations marking the milestone anniversary of American independence, which falls this year.