US Senate Democrats Divided On Trump Removal, Dismiss 25th Amendment Push As ‘Unrealistic’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Democrats prioritize policy contrast ahead of midterms.

Trump Impeachment move: Democratic lawmakers in the U.S. Senate have strongly criticised President Donald Trump over his recent remarks and actions, including threats toward Iran, comments targeting the pope, and a controversial social media post portraying himself in a Messiah-like image.

Despite the outrage, Senate Democrats are largely stopping short of backing immediate efforts to remove Trump from office. While several Democrats in the House are pushing for action under the 25th Amendment or impeachment, most senators appear cautious, signalling a more calculated political approach.

Sharp Criticism, But No Unified Push For Removal

Senator Chris Van Hollen sharply criticised the president’s conduct and rhetoric. He said that in any normal world, Republicans in the Cabinet would recognize that there was a deranged president who had threatened massive war crimes against Iran and was attacking the Pope. He added that the president was putting out images of himself as Christ, but since it was Trump’s world, he did not expect that recognition, as per a report on Notus.

He further accused Trump of misleading the public on foreign policy commitments.

Impeachment Talk Faces Reality Check

Some Democratic leaders have openly dismissed the feasibility of removing Trump through constitutional mechanisms. Senator Cory Booker made it clear that invoking the 25th Amendment is unlikely to succeed under current political conditions, stating it is “not going to happen”, as per reports.

Similarly, Senator Mark Kelly pointed to past failed impeachment efforts as a reason for skepticism.



Trump was previously impeached twice during his first term—once in 2019 over Ukraine and again in 2021 following the Capitol attack—but both attempts failed to secure conviction in the Senate.

House Pressure Mounts, Senate Takes Tactical Route

More than 70 House Democrats continue to push for Trump’s removal, including through the constitutional process requiring support from the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet. A handful of senators have aligned with this effort, but they remain in the minority.

Senator Ed Markey delivered one of the strongest warnings about the administration’s direction. Ed said that there was a warmonger in the White House who had threatened war crimes on an apocalyptic scale and appeared eager to commit them, possibly even through the use of nuclear weapons. He stated that they could not fund what he described as an illegal war and insisted that Congress must act immediately.

Focus Turns To Iran War Powers Battle

Instead of pursuing removal, most Senate Democrats are opting for a legislative strategy aimed at limiting the president’s authority on Iran. The plan involves forcing repeated votes on resolutions designed to curb U.S. military involvement.

This approach is intended to pressure Republican lawmakers, particularly as the conflict impacts domestic issues such as fuel prices and economic stability.

Senator Tammy Baldwin emphasised Congress’ responsibility to act as a check on executive power.

Political Strategy Ahead Of Midterms

With midterm elections on the horizon, many Democrats appear focused on drawing a policy contrast rather than engaging in another high-risk removal effort. The strategy reflects both political realities in Congress and lessons learned from previous impeachment attempts.

As tensions over Iran continue and domestic political stakes rise, the divide between aggressive action and strategic restraint within the Democratic Party is becoming increasingly evident.