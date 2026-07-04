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English NewsNewsWorldTrump Grants Pardons To 11 Convicts In Fresh Clemency Move

Trump Grants Pardons To 11 Convicts In Fresh Clemency Move

Donald Trump has granted pardons to nine people convicted of violating a key environmental law. The US President has also pardoned an associate of convicted felon and former lobbyist Jack Abramoff.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 04 Jul 2026 11:58 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump pardoned eleven people, nine for emissions violations.
  • Adam Kidan, Abramoff's former partner, also received a pardon.
  • Trump earlier eliminated federal tailpipe emission standards for vehicles.

Edited by: Rana Taha

US President Donald Trump on Friday issued pardons for a total of 11 people, including 9 individuals convicted of violating the Clean Air Act by circumventing emission controls on vehicles.

Those pardoned also included a former business partner of disgraced Washington lobbyist Jack Abramoff.

What do we know about Trump's emissions-related pardons?

According to The Associated Press, the White House provided a list which consisted of 11 pardons. Nine of the people on the list faced charges over disabling emissions monitoring systems on vehicles or selling devices that enabled the bypassing of emissions systems.

In a post on his Truth Social platform earlier in the day, Trump spoke of granting clemency to six of the men without revealing their identities.

Trump said that the men were "persecuted" under ‌President Joe Biden's Administration for "fixing ‌their ​car."

On Monday, Trump signed a memo telling the Environmental Protection Agency that US citizens can fix their vehicles as they see fit.

The president made reference to a diesel mechanic he pardoned last year who had disabled emissions monitoring systems as he signed the memo.

In February, the Trump administration eliminated federal tailpipe emissions standards for cars ⁠and trucks as it reversed a key scientific finding from former President Barack Obama's tenure that greenhouse gas emissions endanger ​human health.

Trump pardons Abramoff partner

The President's slew of pardons on Friday also included Adam Kidan, who now serves as president of Empire Workforce Solutions. Kidan was jailed in 2006 with former US millionaire and lobbyist Abramoff for wire fraud.

Kidan had pleaded guilty to fraud and conspiracy related to the purchase of a fleet of gambling boats in 2005.

He was released from prison in 2009.

In March this year, the Newsday local daily reported that Kidan was among the people hosting a fundraiser at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort for a Long Island Republican congressional candidate.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the primary reason for Donald Trump's recent pardons?

Donald Trump pardoned 11 people, with nine of them convicted of violating the Clean Air Act. These individuals faced charges for disabling or enabling the bypassing of vehicle emissions monitoring systems.

What was Trump's stance on the emissions-related pardons?

Trump stated the men were 'persecuted' under the Biden administration for 'fixing their car.' He also signed a memo allowing US citizens to fix their vehicles as they see fit.

Who else did Trump pardon besides those involved in emissions violations?

Trump also pardoned Adam Kidan, a former business partner of disgraced lobbyist Jack Abramoff. Kidan was jailed in 2006 for wire fraud and conspiracy related to gambling boat purchases.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 04 Jul 2026 11:58 PM (IST)
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Donald Trump Donald Trump. Trump Grants Pardons To 11 Convicts Clemency
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