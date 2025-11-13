Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld‘Train Us, Then Go Home’: Trump’s New H-1B Policy Targets Rebuilding American Industry

Trump’s new H-1B visa plan focuses on bringing foreign experts to train American workers and rebuild key industries, aiming to restore manufacturing strength and reduce dependence on imports.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 11:12 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has defended President Donald Trump’s revised H-1B visa policy, describing it as a targeted effort to train American workers, not replace them.

In an interview with Fox News host Brian Kilmeade, Bessent explained that the administration’s approach centres on “knowledge transfer,” a plan designed to rebuild core US industries like manufacturing, shipbuilding, and semiconductor production after decades of outsourcing.

“Train the US workers. Then go home. Then the US workers fully take over,” Bessent said, summing up the administration’s intent behind the revamped visa framework.

Addressing Fears of Job Displacement

Responding to concerns that foreign professionals might displace American employees, Bessent pushed back firmly. “An American can’t have that job, not yet,” he said. “We haven’t built ships or semiconductors here for years. Overseas partners coming in, teaching American workers, that’s a home run.”

According to Bessent, the updated H-1B programme is structured to bring in global expertise for a limited period, allowing US workers to acquire specialised skills before those foreign experts return home. The initiative, he said, aligns with Trump’s broader agenda to restore domestic production and reduce dependence on imports.

Trump’s Broader Economic Vision

The remarks come amid mixed reactions from Trump’s own supporters. Some within the MAGA movement have voiced unease over the president’s recent comments defending temporary foreign labour. In a separate Fox News interview, Trump acknowledged that certain technical skills are still lacking within the US workforce. “You can’t take people off the unemployment line and say, ‘We’re going to make missiles,’” he said.

Economic Incentives for American Families

Beyond immigration policy, Bessent also highlighted aspects of the administration’s economic strategy, revealing that discussions are underway for a possible USD 2,000 tariff rebate for families earning below USD 100,000. “The president’s talking about a $2,000 rebate,” he confirmed. “It’s part of ensuring families feel the benefits of strong trade policy.”

Looking Ahead to a ‘Blockbuster Year’

Looking ahead, Bessent painted an optimistic picture for the nation’s economy, calling 2026 a potential ‘blockbuster year’. He emphasised that the administration’s vision of “Parallel Prosperity,” where Wall Street and Main Street thrive together, hinges on maintaining a Treasury market that remains “deep, liquid, and stable.”

Published at : 13 Nov 2025 11:12 AM (IST)
H-1B Visa H-1B Visa TRUMP US Economy Scott Bessent American Workers
