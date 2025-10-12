Taliban Seizes Multiple Pakistani Outposts Along Durand Line, 12 Soldiers Killed In Clashes

Taliban-led forces have reportedly captured multiple Pakistani Army outposts along the Durand Line, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense confirmed on Saturday. “Taliban forces have captured several outposts from the Pakistani Army across the Durand Line in Kunar and Helmand provinces,” an Afghan defense official said.

The clashes have already taken a heavy toll. Sources told TOLOnews that at least 12 Pakistani soldiers were killed, with several others wounded. Fighting intensified in Bahramcha district’s Shakij, Bibi Jani, and Salehan areas, as well as across Paktia’s Aryub Zazi district.

Enayatullah Khwarazmi, spokesperson for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense, described the operation as a retaliatory strike following Pakistan’s alleged violation of Afghan airspace. He added that the fighting concluded by midnight local time. “If the opposing side again violates Afghanistan’s airspace, our armed forces are ready to defend it and deliver a strong response,” Khwarazmi warned.

Cross-Border Fighting Widens Across Eastern Afghanistan

This escalation comes days after Pakistan conducted airstrikes near Kabul, which Afghanistan’s 201 Khalid bin Walid Army Corps described as triggering “retaliatory” operations targeting Pakistani military positions in Nangarhar and Kunar.

Clashes have also erupted in Paktia province’s Aryoub Zazi district, spreading to Spina Shaga, Giwi, Mani Jabha, and surrounding areas along the disputed boundary. The Afghan Defense Ministry claimed that Pakistani military facilities and equipment were destroyed during the attacks, including the destruction of one outpost each in Kunar and Helmand provinces. Taliban fighters reportedly seized weapons and vehicles amid the skirmishes.

The fighting appears to be intensifying, with simultaneous clashes reported in Paktia, Paktika, Khost, Kunar, Helmand, and Nangarhar provinces. Analysts suggest this could be one of the most serious border escalations since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

Pakistan Denies Airstrikes, Blames Afghan Taliban for TTP Militants

Pakistan has not claimed responsibility for the airstrikes but urged Kabul to prevent the Pakistani Taliban (TTP) from using Afghan territory. The TTP, which shares ideological ties with the Afghan Taliban, has been accused of killing hundreds of Pakistani soldiers since 2021.

“This evening, Taliban forces began using weapons. We fired first light and then heavy artillery at four points along the border,” a senior official in Pakistan’s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province told AFP. “Pakistani forces responded with heavy fire and shot down three Afghan quadcopters suspected of carrying explosives. Intense fighting continues, but no casualties have been reported so far.”

The ongoing clashes have drawn concern from regional powers. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called on both sides to exercise restraint, stating that stability between Afghanistan and Pakistan contributes to broader regional stability. Qatar echoed the sentiment, urging dialogue and diplomacy to prevent further escalation, while Saudi Arabia stressed the importance of restraint and regional security.