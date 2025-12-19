Taipei Stabbing Rampage Leaves Four Dead As Smoke Grenades Trigger Chaos In Rare Attack

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





At least four people were killed and several others injured in a rare mass stabbing incident that plunged central Taipei into chaos on Friday, after a lone attacker used smoke grenades to sow panic before launching a violent knife rampage through crowded public spaces.

The suspected assailant, a 27-year-old man, was also among the dead after he fell from a building while being pursued by police through a busy shopping district on Friday evening. Authorities said the attack began during peak hours, amplifying fear in a city where violent crime is uncommon.

Attack Begins at Taipei Main Station

According to Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an, one of the victims was killed while attempting to stop the attacker inside Taipei Main Station, one of the city’s busiest transport hubs. Officials said the assailant first threw smoke grenades inside the station, filling parts of the underground area with thick smoke and forcing evacuations.

From there, the attacker moved towards the nearby Zhongshan area, a popular shopping and nightlife district, continuing his assault as crowds scattered in panic. Taiwan’s premier, Cho Jung-tai, described the incident as a “deliberate attack”, though the motive remained unclear late on Friday night.

Who Was the Suspect?

Authorities identified the suspect as a man from Taoyuan county in northern Taiwan. He was reportedly a former air force volunteer soldier who had served near Taipei’s Songshan Airport as part of a radio communications unit before being discharged in 2022.

Cho told reporters that the suspect had a prior criminal record and outstanding warrants. Local media said he was wanted by prosecutors in 2024 for obstructing military service after failing to report for duty.

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te said in a statement that security would be heightened nationwide following the attack and warned there would be “no leniency” in dealing with such violence.

Terrifying Scenes Caught on Video

Videos filmed by bystanders and widely shared on social media captured the frightening scenes. In one clip, the suspect is seen standing in the middle of a main road outside Zhongshan subway station, dressed in a black T-shirt, shorts and sneakers, with a mask and protective gear. He appeared to have multiple weapons, including at least one additional knife strapped to his chest.

The footage shows him calmly pulling smoke grenades from a bag on the ground and throwing them towards crowds gathered on the pavement, before sprinting into a nearby shopping mall and slashing randomly at people with a long knife as he ran.

Other clips showed smoke-filled underground stations and people being evacuated from buildings. One video appeared to show the attacker inside Taipei Main Station, removing smoke grenades from a wheeled suitcase and tossing them without haste.

“The scene was terrifying and smelled awful,” one resident wrote while posting videos online.

Two men working at a nearby fast-food outlet told local media they heard screams from outside and smelled smoke. One said people rushed into the restaurant seeking shelter, prompting staff and customers to hide behind the cashier counter.

Rare Violence Rekindles Old Fears

Violent crime is relatively rare in Taiwan, but a series of stabbing attacks on metro systems in recent years has unsettled public confidence. Some trains now display instructional videos on how passengers can disarm attackers using everyday items such as umbrellas or fire extinguishers.

In 2014, a college student killed four people and injured more than 20 in a stabbing spree on the Taipei metro. He was executed in 2016. Last year, on the 10th anniversary of that attack, three people were injured in a mass stabbing in Taichung, Taiwan’s second-largest city.

Weapons and Smoke Grenades Under Scrutiny

Photos published by local media showed a burned bag containing what appeared to be unused Molotov cocktails. The smoke grenades recovered were replica US military-style devices, which are advertised for sale online in Taiwan. However, the listings were no longer available on at least one website late on Friday, and an affiliated store on another shopping platform was taken down.

A prominent seller of the equipment told The Guardian they had reviewed their sales records following the attack and found no evidence of unusual or high-volume purchases linked to the suspect. The seller said the products were intended for lawful uses such as outdoor activities, training or signalling, and not for violent acts.