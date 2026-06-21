Starmer Under Pressure? UK Minister Admits Challenges To PM's Leadership

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Labour leader Starmer faces pressure after rival's by-election win.

Minister Kyle denies Starmer resignation reports, citing reflection.

Edited by: Louis Oelofse

British Business Minister Peter Kyle on Sunday said that Keir Starmer was reflecting on the "political realities" after a potential rival for the prime minister's post, Andy Burnham, won a by-election and a seat in the House of Commons on Thursday.

Sitting in parliament would enable Burnham in theory to be prime minister or to trigger a hostile contest for the leadership of the Labour Party, and by extension the top political job in the UK.

Starmer has faced increasing pressure as his and Labour's popularity has waned since his 2024 election win, particularly since a poor showing in local and regional elections for Labour last month.

What Did Kyle Say About Starmer In His Sunday Media Rounds?

Kyle told both Sky and the BBC in separate interviews on Sunday that he had no reason to believe Starmer was planning to announce his resignation on Monday — as left-leaning weekly newspaper The Observer had reported.

"Today, as in very other day I've ever known Keir, he is out there working hard," Kyle told Sky News. "At the same time, he is also trying to create the space where he can think and reflect on the political realities and challenges — and the opportunities — that are before us."

He did not repeat the line emanating from Downing Street late last week that Starmer would contest any leadership challenge, should one emerge.

In a later BBC interview, the minister acknowledged that at least some forces within his party were maneuvering against Starmer.

"I don't want to come on here and be delusional that there is no process, there are no forces at work which are challenging the prime minister as leader. That is clearly the case," he said.

Why Has The Focus On Starmer's Position Flared Up Again Now?

Labour's Andy Burnham winning Thursday's Makerfield by-election with a fairly comfortable margin — and delivering a rare bit of good news for the party in recent months — revived the speculation that was rampant immediately after May's election defeats in Scotland, Wales and on English local councils.

Kyle was facing pointed questions on TV on Sunday because of a report in the left-leaning Observer newspaper, released late on Saturday, claiming the prime minister was considering his future and could make an announcement as soon as Monday.

The paper reported, without naming sources it called senior Labour figures, that Starmer was discussing his future with his wife during a weekend at his official Chequers country residence before making a decision.

Who Is Andy Burnham And What Are His Intentions?

Burham is not the only potential challenger to Starmer, but many see the 56-year-old former Manchester mayor as the least divisive potential candidate who would also have realistic chances of dethroning him.

Former Health Minister Wes Streeting quit and appeared to seek to trigger a coup last month, but he seemed to be struggling to secure support or demonstrate any meaningful public profile.

Former deputy party leader Angela Rayner is popular with the party base and probably better known, but she is haunted by recent scandals pertaining to property tax, is seen by some as too left-leaning for the top job, and also never went so far as to fully break ranks with Starmer's leadership.

Burnham himself, meanwhile, has not disavowed his prime ministerial ambitions, but has also not taken any obvious steps towards triggering a leadership challenge himself.

Based on the on- and off-the-record comments from his allies, he appears to be trying to encourage Starmer to resign of his own volition and trigger a leadership change without the potential inner-party bloodletting that would come with a hostile leadership contest.

Burnham's victory speech in Makerfield in northern England, holding a constituency that is typically one of the safest in the entire country for Labour, certainly seemed to contain lines directed at Starmer.

"Everyone knows that politics isn't working," he said. "Everyone can feel that the country isn't where it should be. Tonight could, just could, be the turning point," he said.

Charlie Falconer, a senior Labour member of the House of Lords, told the BBC on Saturday that in his view there "should be an agreed transition process in which Andy and Keir cooperate as to when the handover should take place."

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.