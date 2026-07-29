Rahul Gandhi Calls 6 PM Presser, Vows To Reveal What Parliament Didn't Allow Him To Say

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said he would address the media later in the evening to share what he claimed he was prevented from saying inside Parliament, following repeated disruptions in the Lok Sabha over his remarks targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Congress leader alleged that the treasury benches repeatedly interrupted his speech during the debate on the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, preventing him from completing his arguments on the alleged police action against students protesting over examination paper leaks.

Rahul Gandhi Claims His Speech Was Cut Short

Speaking after the House witnessed multiple adjournments, Gandhi accused the BJP of refusing to let him complete his speech after he directly blamed Home Minister Amit Shah for the police response to student protests in Delhi.

"Today, during my speech in Parliament, I raised the issue of the brutality inflicted on students in Delhi and named the one responsible - Home Minister Amit Shah. The BJP did not let me speak," he said.

Announcing a press conference scheduled for later in the day, Gandhi said he would take his message outside Parliament. He said, "At 6 PM today - I will hold a press conference and say everything that I was not allowed to say in the House."

He also posted a sharp message directed at the ruling party. He said, "They can turn off the mic - but not the students' echo."

आज संसद में मेरे भाषण के दौरान मैंने दिल्ली में छात्रों पर हुई बर्बरता का मुद्दा उठाया और इसके ज़िम्मेदार का नाम लिया - गृह मंत्री अमित शाह।



मुझे BJP ने बोलने नहीं दिया।



आज शाम 6 बजे - प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस करूंगा और वो सब कहूंगा जो सदन में कहने नहीं दिया गया।



माइक बंद कर सकते हैं… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 29, 2026

Lok Sabha Witnesses Repeated Adjournments

The controversy unfolded during the debate on the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, when Gandhi's comments on Amit Shah triggered strong objections from BJP members.

Speaker Om Birla first adjourned the House until 2.30 pm after treasury bench MPs protested against the Congress leader's remarks. When proceedings resumed, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey cited parliamentary rules, arguing that Gandhi's language was not permissible in the House.

As members from both the Opposition and the treasury benches exchanged slogans, the disruptions continued, prompting the Chair to adjourn the House once again until 3 pm.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi Applauds Gen-Z Protest In Addresses To Lok Sabha Over NEET Paper Leak Row

Amit Shah Remarks Trigger Political Flashpoint

During his speech, Gandhi alleged that Home Minister Amit Shah had authorised excessive police action against students participating in protests linked to the paper leak issue, an accusation that sparked an immediate uproar in the House.

The Congress leader also took an indirect swipe at the BJP and its supporters, categorising people into three groups — students, those who believe they are all-knowing and god-like, and the "andhbhakt" who treats the second group as divine.

Gandhi further claimed that Amit Shah's absence from the Lok Sabha reflected fear, drawing loud protests from treasury bench members.

Referring to the police action during the July 20 march to Parliament as part of the CJP-led protest over the NEET paper leak controversy, Gandhi alleged that the Home Minister had "authorised" the crackdown on students.

ALSO READ: Jitendra Singh Attacks Rahul Gandhi Over July 21 Protest Outside PM's Residence, Calls It 'FOMO'

As the exchanges intensified, Speaker Om Birla intervened to remind members that the debate was focused on the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill and was not centred on the Home Minister.

The confrontation brought proceedings to a standstill, with repeated adjournments highlighting the sharp political divide between the government and the Opposition over the handling of student protests and the broader issue of examination integrity.