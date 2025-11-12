Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Exit Poll 2025

(Source:  Poll of Polls)
HomeNewsWorldSergio Gor says he looks forward to serving as new US Ambassador to India

Sergio Gor says he looks forward to serving as new US Ambassador to India

New York/Washington, Nov 11 (PTI): US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Tuesday said he looks forward to taking up his new assignment in New Delhi and thanked President Donald Trump for the opportunity to serve as Washington's envoy to the countr.

By : PTI | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 12:53 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New York/Washington, Nov 11 (PTI): US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Tuesday said he looks forward to taking up his new assignment in New Delhi and thanked President Donald Trump for the opportunity to serve as Washington's envoy to the country.

Gor, 38, was administered the oath of office by US Vice President J D Vance at a ceremony in the Oval Office on Monday.

“Very much looking forward to being the new U.S. Ambassador to India. Thank you @POTUS @realDonaldTrump! I’m deeply grateful for this opportunity and committed to honouring the faith you’ve shown in me,” Gor said in a social media post.

India’s Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, congratulated Gor on being sworn in as the new American envoy to India.

“Heartiest Congratulations @SergioGor for being sworn in as the Ambassador of U.S. to India. I wish you the best as you prepare to take up your assignment in New Delhi,” he said in a social media post on Tuesday.

President Trump presided over Gor's oath-taking ceremony that was attended by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, US Attorney General Pam Bondi, US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro, Senator Lindsey Graham, and Erika Kirk, widow of political activist Charlie Kirk, among other officials and lawmakers.

The US Senate in October confirmed Gor’s nomination as the next US Ambassador to India. In August, President Trump had nominated Gor, who was serving as Director of Presidential Personnel, to the position of Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.

"I'm trusting Sergio to help strengthen one of our country's most important international relationships, and that's the strategic partnership with the Republic of India. It's a big deal. India is home to one of the world's oldest civilisations... and it's got over 1.5 billion people,” Trump had said.

He said Gor will be an “outstanding” representative for the US.

“And it's a big deal. Being the Ambassador to India is a big deal. So Sergio, congratulations. I know you're going to do a fantastic job,” Trump had said.

At his confirmation hearing in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in September, Gor had said that India is a strategic partner whose trajectory will shape the region and beyond.

Gor said he was committed to advancing America's interest in this “important” partnership.

“Improving US-India trade ties will not only bolster US competitiveness, but also reduce China's economic leverage over other nations,” Gor had said. PTI YAS SCY SCY

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 12 Nov 2025 01:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
World Latest News News World News World News Headlines India News World News Today 12 Nov 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Predictable Tactic': India Slams Pakistan For Blaming New Delhi For Islamabad Blast
'Predictable Tactic': India Slams Pakistan For Blaming New Delhi For Islamabad Blast
India
Modi's Bhutan Visit: Hydro Projects, Health Accords, And A Bhutanese Temple In Varanasi
Modi's Bhutan Visit: Hydro Projects, Health Accords, And A Bhutanese Temple In Varanasi
World
Pakistan Taliban Claims Responsibility For Islamabad Blast; Sharif Blames India, Afghanistan
Pakistan Taliban Claims Responsibility For Islamabad Blast; Sharif Blames India, Afghanistan
States
Rampur: Azam Khan Gets Relief From MP-MLA Court, Acquitted In This Case
Rampur: Azam Khan Gets Relief From MP-MLA Court, Acquitted In This Case
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi News: Red Fort blast linked to Faridabad module, ammonium nitrate found; six bodies identified
Delhi Blast: White i20 traced to Faridabad’s Royal Car Zone, eyewitnesses recall chaos
Delhi News: UAPA case filed in Red Fort blast, agencies trace i20 car to Pulwama link
Red Fort Blast: Central Agencies Intensify Probe, Delhi Police Cautious Amid Ongoing Investigation
Breaking: Red Fort Car Blast Death Toll Rises To 12 As Forensic Teams Continue Intensive Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Delhi Chokes: Reading BJP & AAP Pledges Shows Why Smog Won't Clear Without Political Consensus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget