Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldSecurity tightened at Indian Assistant High Commission Office, visa centre in B'desh amid protests

Security tightened at Indian Assistant High Commission Office, visa centre in B'desh amid protests

Dhaka, Dec 20 (PTI): Security has been strengthened at the Indian Assistant High Commission office and the visa application centre in Bangladesh's Sylhet city in the wake of heightened tensions following the death of prominent youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, officials said on Saturda.

By : PTI | Updated at : 21 Dec 2025 12:55 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Dhaka, Dec 20 (PTI): Security has been strengthened at the Indian Assistant High Commission office and the visa application centre in Bangladesh's Sylhet city in the wake of heightened tensions following the death of prominent youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, officials said on Saturday.

The enhanced security measures were put in place to ensure that "no third party can exploit the situation", Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media) of the Sylhet Metropolitan Police Saiful Islam was quoted as saying by The Dhaka Tribune newspaper.

According to police, security was reinforced from Friday morning at the Assistant High Commission office located in Upashahar area, the residence of the Assistant High Commissioner in the same locality, and the visa application centre in the Shobhanighat area.

Members of the security forces also remained deployed throughout the night.

Following the death of Inqilab Mancha spokesperson Hadi on Thursday, Gano Odhikar Parishad had announced a programme to besiege the Assistant High Commission office.

"Inqilab Mancha had staged a sit-in in front of the Sylhet Central Shaheed Minar, protesting Hadi’s killing and raising slogans against what they described as Indian dominance," the report said.

Hadi, a prominent leader of the student-led protests last year that led to the ouster of the prime minister Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government, was a candidate for the scheduled February 12 general elections.

He was shot in the head on December 12 by masked gunmen at an election campaign in central Dhaka’s Bijoynagar area. He died while undergoing treatment in Singapore on Thursday.

His death triggered attacks and vandalism across Bangladesh, including stone-hurling at the Assistant Indian High Commissioner's residence in Chattogram on Thursday.

Hadi, 32, was laid to rest on Saturday amid extra-tight security beside the grave of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam near the Dhaka University mosque.

Tens of thousands of people attended the funeral prayers, and ahead of the ritual, they chanted anti-India slogans like “Delhi or Dhaka - Dhaka, Dhaka” and “brother Hadi’s blood will not be allowed to go in vain”.

Just after the funeral, Hadi's party Inqilab Mancha issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the interim government, demanding "visible progress" in the arrest of those responsible for his killing. PTI SCY SCY

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 21 Dec 2025 01:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
World Latest News News World News World News Headlines India News World News Today 21 Dec 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Telangana Follows Karnataka, CM Revanth Reddy To Bring Hate Speech Law Soon
Telangana Follows Karnataka, CM Revanth Reddy To Bring Hate Speech Law Soon
Cities
‘They'll Make Assam Part Of East Pakistan': PM Modi’s Explosive Charge Against Congress In Guwahati
‘They'll Make Assam Part Of East Pakistan': PM Modi’s Explosive Charge Against Congress In Guwahati
Cricket
India Squad For IND-NZ T20Is: Ishan Kishan, Rinku Singh Return
India Squad For IND-NZ T20Is: Ishan Kishan, Rinku Singh Return
World
Bangladesh Bids Farewell To Sharif Osman Hadi, Historic Turnout Reported Amid Tight Security
Bangladesh Bids Farewell To Sharif Osman Hadi, Historic Turnout Reported Amid Tight Security
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Delhi Turns Into Gas Chamber as Dense Fog and AQI Above 400 Choke NCR
Breaking News: Telangana Sarpanch Dresses as Bear to Chase Away Monkeys, Viral Video Sparks Buzz
Weather Alert: Severe Cold, Very Dense Fog and Hazardous Pollution Disrupt Life in Delhi-NCR
Breaking Update: Dense Fog and Hazardous Pollution Paralyse Delhi-NCR, Flights Cancelled
Weather Alert: Dense Fog and Severe Air Pollution Grip Delhi-NCR, Visibility Drops Sharply
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From City Of Joy To Stadium Of Shame: How Toxic Privilege Ruined Messi's Visit
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget