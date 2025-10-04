Who Is Arun Subramanian? Indian-American Judge Who Sentenced Diddy To 50 Months In Jail

In a landmark ruling that drew global attention, Indian-American federal judge Arun Subramanian sentenced hip-hop mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to four years and two months in prison. The ruling came after Combs was convicted of transporting women across state lines for sexual purposes, a case that exposed years of alleged abuse toward his former girlfriends.

Combs, 55, remained stoic as the sentence was announced in Manhattan federal court. Thanks to time already served at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center since his arrest on September 16, 2024, he could be released in under three years.

The Sentence And Its Context

The court found Combs guilty on two counts related to arranging paid male escorts to travel across states for drug-fueled sexual encounters with his girlfriends while he recorded videos. Although facing a potential 20-year sentence, he was acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking charges, which could have led to a life term.

Judge Subramanian did not mince words, highlighting the severity of Combs’ actions. “This was subjugation, and it drove both Ms. Ventura and Jane to thoughts of ending their lives,” he said, acknowledging the profound emotional trauma endured by the victims.

Who Is Arun Subramanian? Indian-American Judge Behind Diddy's Sentence

Arun Subramanian, born in Pittsburgh in 1979 to Indian immigrant parents, became the first South Asian federal judge in the Southern District of New York after being appointed by President Joe Biden in 2022. Known for his calm demeanor and meticulous approach, Subramanian has earned a reputation as a fair yet firm jurist.

The judge holds a BA in Computer Science and English from Case Western Reserve University and a JD from Columbia Law School, where he was a James Kent and Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar. Before ascending to the bench, he worked as a partner at Susman Godfrey LLP, recovering over $1 billion for clients and advocating for victims of fraud and exploitation.

The Verdict's Significance

This ruling has attracted worldwide attention, not only for the celebrity involved but also for Judge Subramanian’s judicious handling of sensitive cases. While Diddy’s legal team has indicated plans to appeal, the sentence marks a pivotal moment in the pursuit of accountability for high-profile figures accused of sexual exploitation.