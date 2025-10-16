Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld'Russian Oil Supplies Beneficial For Indian Economy', Says Envoy Denis Alipov On Trump's Claim

Energy cooperation between the two nations continues to reflect India’s national priorities and strategic considerations, highlighting that the partnership remains consistent, the envoy added.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 01:51 PM (IST)
When asked whether India would continue importing oil from Russia, the Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, said the matter rests entirely with New Delhi.

“This is the question for the Indian government,” Alipov stated. “The Indian Government is having in mind the national interest of this country in the first place, and our cooperation in energy is very much in tune with those interests.”

Energy Cooperation ‘Aligned with India’s Priorities’

The envoy emphasised that energy cooperation between the two nations continues to reflect India’s national priorities and strategic considerations, underscoring that the partnership remains consistent with India’s pursuit of its own economic and energy interests.

"India and the US are independent in their decisions, and we do not interfere in those issues...Our oil supplies are very beneficial for the Indian economy and the welfare of the Indian people," he further added.

What Does The MEA Say On This?

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday issued a statement addressing media queries regarding India’s oil imports from Russia.

Responding to questions on the country’s energy sourcing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “India is a significant importer of oil and gas. It has been our consistent priority to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario. Our import policies are guided entirely by this objective. Ensuring stable energy prices and secured supplies have been the twin goals of our energy policy.”

Published at : 16 Oct 2025 01:51 PM (IST)
Donald Trump Denis Alipov Russian Oil RUSSIA Donald Trump.
