Trump Mistakes India With Iran While Claiming Tariffs Stopped Nuclear War With Pak: Watch

HomeNewsWorldTrump Mistakes India With Iran While Claiming Tariffs Stopped Nuclear War With Pak: Watch

Trump confused India with Iran while claiming his tariffs prevented a nuclear war between India and Pakistan, citing praise from Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif for “saving millions of lives.”

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 08:04 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

US President Donald Trump has once again touted his use of tariffs as a tool for global peace, but this time, he appeared to mix up India with Iran while recounting a story about averting a potential nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan.

Trump has repeatedly boasted that his trade policies helped prevent wars, claiming that tariffs helped end “five or six” out of “eight wars” during his presidency. On Wednesday, speaking to reporters at the White House, he offered a lengthy defense of his trade strategy amid rising concerns about a trade war with China.

“We have a 100 per cent tariff,” Trump said. “If we didn’t have tariffs, we would be exposed as being a nothing. We would have no defense. They’ve used tariffs on us, but we’ve never had anybody sitting in that chair who felt the need to do it.”

Tariffs as a Tool To Stop War

In explaining his approach, Trump suggested that tariffs were responsible for keeping global conflicts in check, even going so far as to describe a nuclear standoff involving Pakistan. However, he referred to India as “Iran” in the process.

“As an example, if you look at Pakistan and Iran,” Trump said. “I told them I was negotiating a trade deal with Iran, and Pakistan was going to be in line. Because of tariffs, they all wanted to negotiate much differently. Then I heard they were shooting at each other, and I said, ‘Are you guys going to go to war? Two nuclear powers we are thinking about.’”

Trump claimed he warned both sides that he would impose a 200 per cent tariff and bar them from doing business with the United States if they went to war. “Within 24 hours, the war ended. That would have been a nuclear war,” he added.

Shehbaz Sharif “Thanked” Trump

Trump also repeated his claim that Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif personally thanked him for preventing a nuclear confrontation.

“The Prime Minister of Pakistan got up the other day, said so beautifully, he says, ‘You saved millions of lives,’” Trump said. “He told that to a group of people right in this office. He said, the President saved millions of lives.”

Trump asserted that Sharif’s praise referred to a standoff with India, claiming, “That’s what he’s referring to, that would have been with India a nuclear war. That was getting very close. Seven aircraft were shot down.”

Sharif Praises Trump at Gaza Peace Summit

The Pakistan Prime Minister publicly lauded Trump at the Gaza Peace Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, praising him for “preventing a nuclear conflict” and even nominating him for the Nobel Peace Prize.

“Today is one of the greatest days in contemporary history because peace has been achieved after untiring efforts led by President Trump,” Sharif said during his speech. “Pakistan has nominated President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. He is the most genuine and the most wonderful candidate for this honour.”

Sharif delivered an emotional five-minute tribute, calling Trump a “man of peace” who “made the world a place to live with peace and prosperity.”

Fact Check: The India-Pakistan Conflict

While Trump’s claims have drawn attention for confusing India with Iran, they are not substantiated by evidence. India has consistently maintained that the cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was achieved through direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two countries.

The understanding came on May 10, following four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes, effectively ending the short but tense escalation between India and Pakistan.

Published at : 16 Oct 2025 08:01 AM (IST)
Trump Shehbaz Sharif Nuclear War Iran Pakistan INDIA Tariffs
