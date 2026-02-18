Ramadan 2026: New Working Hours In UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar And Other Countries

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







As Ramadan 2026 is expected to begin around February 19, subject to the sighting of the crescent moon, offices across the Gulf and other Muslim-majority nations are preparing for a shift in routine. For millions observing the fast, the holy month brings spiritual focus and discipline. For governments and businesses, it also signals revised working hours and updated labour guidelines.

But how exactly do these changes differ from country to country, and what should Indian expats and foreign businesses know?

Why Working Hours Change During Ramadan

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, requires fasting from dawn to sunset. With no food or drink during daylight hours, energy levels can fluctuate. To ease the physical strain and support religious observance, many governments formally reduce working hours.

However, the approach is not uniform. Some nations mandate shorter daily hours. Others cap weekly totals. In certain countries, flexibility is left to employers.

Gulf Region: Defined Legal Limits

Saudi Arabia

In Saudi Arabia, Muslim employees work a maximum of six hours per day or 36 hours per week during Ramadan under labour law provisions. Public sector offices typically follow the six-hour schedule.

For multinational employers, this often requires careful planning, especially in mixed teams of Muslim and non-Muslim staff.

Qatar

In Qatar, employees may work up to 36 hours per week during Ramadan, and this rule applies to all staff.

The government has confirmed that public sector employees will work five hours daily throughout the holy month under Circular No. (1) of 2026.

Within the Qatar Financial Centre, employees who observe the fast are entitled to shorter hours, provided daily work does not exceed six hours.

United Arab Emirates

In the United Arab Emirates, private-sector working hours are reduced by two hours per day during Ramadan under Labour Law provisions. This applies to all employees, regardless of religion.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) confirmed the two-hour daily reduction for 2026, adding that companies may implement flexible or remote schedules as long as total hours remain within the reduced cap.

Public sector timings vary by emirate. In Dubai, government employees will work from 9:00am to 2:30pm Monday to Thursday and 9:00am to 12:00pm on Fridays, according to a circular issued by the Dubai Government Human Resources Department.

In Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Muslim employees receive a 25% reduction in daily working hours without salary cuts. In the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Muslim employees are not required to work more than six hours per day during Ramadan.

Other Gulf Nations

Bahrain: Muslim employees are limited to six hours per day or 36 hours per week.

Muslim employees are limited to six hours per day or 36 hours per week. Oman: A maximum of six hours daily or 36 hours weekly for Muslim employees.

A maximum of six hours daily or 36 hours weekly for Muslim employees. Kuwait: The weekly cap is 36 hours for all employees, regardless of religion; public sector staff typically work six hours daily.

Southeast Asia: Flexible Adjustments

Indonesia: In Indonesia, there is no nationwide mandatory cut for private companies. However, many employers allow flexible schedules or close earlier. Government offices usually adjust their hours.

In Indonesia, there is no nationwide mandatory cut for private companies. However, many employers allow flexible schedules or close earlier. Government offices usually adjust their hours. Malaysia: In Malaysia, private-sector reductions are not universally mandated. Still, many businesses introduce flexible shifts, while government departments typically shorten working hours.

Egypt And Pakistan: Shorter Days

Egypt: Government offices usually operate for five to six hours daily during Ramadan, with many private firms following similar patterns.

Government offices usually operate for five to six hours daily during Ramadan, with many private firms following similar patterns. Pakistan: Public sector institutions typically function for five to six hours per day, and numerous private companies mirror this schedule.

Turkey: Employer-Led Flexibility

In Turkey, there is no formal legal reduction in working hours during Ramadan. However, many employers adjust office timings so employees can start and finish earlier.

What This Means For Expats And Businesses

For Indian expats and foreign companies operating in the Gulf, Ramadan is no longer just a calendar event, it is an operational shift. Reduced hours, overtime compliance, flexible scheduling, and rising evening consumer activity all require planning.

Governments in the UAE and Saudi Arabia have tightened labour compliance systems in recent years. Mismanaging Ramadan schedules, whether through inconsistent application of reduced hours or unclear overtime practices, can create legal and operational risks.

At the same time, Ramadan and Eid increasingly represent peak commercial periods, particularly in retail, hospitality, and e-commerce sectors.