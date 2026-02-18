Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Ramadan 2026 Calendar - First Roza Timings In India: Ramadan 2026 is expected to begin in India on February 19, ushering in a sacred month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual reflection. For millions of Muslims across the country, this period is more than abstaining from food and drink, it is a time to renew faith, deepen gratitude, and strengthen community bonds.

As families prepare for the first Roza, here’s a complete look at the moon sighting details and city-wise Sehri and Iftar timings for the opening day of Ramadan 2026.

ALSO READ: Ramadan 2026 Moon Sighted In Saudi Arabia, Here's When Holy Month Will Commence In India

Ramadan 2026: Significance And Start Date

Observed as the ninth and holiest month of the Islamic lunar calendar, Ramadan spans 29 to 30 days. It commemorates the revelation of the Quran and emphasises self-discipline, charity, and devotion.

Fasting begins each day before dawn with Sehri (also known as suhur) and concludes at sunset with Iftar, traditionally opened with dates and water. During daylight hours, healthy adult Muslims abstain from food, drink, smoking, and immoral conduct.

Those who are ill, elderly, travelling, pregnant, breastfeeding, or menstruating are exempt from fasting.

Beyond fasting, the month is marked by increased recitation of the Quran and the offering of special nightly prayers called Tarawih.

The first Sehri and Iftar on February 19 are expected at 5:36 AM and 6:15 PM, respectively (general reference timing).

Moon Sighting And First Roza

The beginning of Ramadan is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon. In Saudi Arabia and several Gulf nations, fasting typically begins a day earlier than in India, depending on moon visibility.

Once the moon is sighted, the first Roza is observed the following day, marking the start of a spiritually intense and deeply meaningful month.

Ramadan 2026: City-Wise Sehri And Iftar Timings (First Day)

Here are the expected fasting timings across major Indian cities:

Delhi – Sehri: 05:39 AM | Iftar: 06:13 PM

05:39 AM 06:13 PM Mumbai – Sehri: 05:52 AM | Iftar: 06:40 PM

05:52 AM 06:40 PM Kolkata – Sehri: 04:51 AM | Iftar: 05:35 PM

04:51 AM 05:35 PM Bengaluru – Sehri: 05:29 AM | Iftar: 06:27 PM

05:29 AM 06:27 PM Hyderabad – Sehri: 05:28 AM | Iftar: 06:19 PM

05:28 AM 06:19 PM Chennai – Sehri: 05:18 AM | Iftar: 06:16 PM

05:18 AM 06:16 PM Lucknow – Sehri: 05:24 AM | Iftar: 05:59 PM

05:24 AM 05:59 PM Kanpur – Sehri: 05:25 AM | Iftar: 06:03 PM

05:25 AM 06:03 PM Ranchi – Sehri: 05:04 AM | Iftar: 05:45 PM

05:04 AM 05:45 PM Ahmedabad – Sehri: 05:55 AM | Iftar: 06:37 PM

05:55 AM 06:37 PM Surat – Sehri: 05:53 AM | Iftar: 06:38 PM

05:53 AM 06:38 PM Pune – Sehri: 05:47 AM | Iftar: 06:37 PM

When Does Ramadan 2026 End?

The holy month will conclude with the celebration of Eid al-Fitr on March 20. On the final day, Sehri is expected at 5:06 AM and Iftar at 6:33 PM, marking the completion of fasting and the beginning of joyous festivities.

As the crescent moon appears and the first fast begins, Ramadan 2026 once again invites believers to pause, reflect, and reconnect with faith.