Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionRamadan 2026 Calendar: City-Wise Sehri And Iftar Timings For Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Hyderabad And More

Ramadan 2026 Calendar: City-Wise Sehri And Iftar Timings For Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Hyderabad And More

Ramadan 2026 is expected to begin on February 19 in India. Check city-wise Sehri and Iftar timings for Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Hyderabad and other major cities for the first Roza.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 11:35 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Ramadan 2026 Calendar - First Roza Timings In India: Ramadan 2026 is expected to begin in India on February 19, ushering in a sacred month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual reflection. For millions of Muslims across the country, this period is more than abstaining from food and drink, it is a time to renew faith, deepen gratitude, and strengthen community bonds.

As families prepare for the first Roza, here’s a complete look at the moon sighting details and city-wise Sehri and Iftar timings for the opening day of Ramadan 2026.

ALSO READ: Ramadan 2026 Moon Sighted In Saudi Arabia, Here's When Holy Month Will Commence In India

Ramadan 2026: Significance And Start Date

Observed as the ninth and holiest month of the Islamic lunar calendar, Ramadan spans 29 to 30 days. It commemorates the revelation of the Quran and emphasises self-discipline, charity, and devotion.

Fasting begins each day before dawn with Sehri (also known as suhur) and concludes at sunset with Iftar, traditionally opened with dates and water. During daylight hours, healthy adult Muslims abstain from food, drink, smoking, and immoral conduct.

Those who are ill, elderly, travelling, pregnant, breastfeeding, or menstruating are exempt from fasting.

Beyond fasting, the month is marked by increased recitation of the Quran and the offering of special nightly prayers called Tarawih.

The first Sehri and Iftar on February 19 are expected at 5:36 AM and 6:15 PM, respectively (general reference timing).

Moon Sighting And First Roza

The beginning of Ramadan is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon. In Saudi Arabia and several Gulf nations, fasting typically begins a day earlier than in India, depending on moon visibility.

Once the moon is sighted, the first Roza is observed the following day, marking the start of a spiritually intense and deeply meaningful month.

Ramadan 2026: City-Wise Sehri And Iftar Timings (First Day)

Here are the expected fasting timings across major Indian cities:

  • Delhi – Sehri: 05:39 AM | Iftar: 06:13 PM
  • Mumbai – Sehri: 05:52 AM | Iftar: 06:40 PM
  • Kolkata – Sehri: 04:51 AM | Iftar: 05:35 PM
  • Bengaluru – Sehri: 05:29 AM | Iftar: 06:27 PM
  • Hyderabad – Sehri: 05:28 AM | Iftar: 06:19 PM
  • Chennai – Sehri: 05:18 AM | Iftar: 06:16 PM
  • Lucknow – Sehri: 05:24 AM | Iftar: 05:59 PM
  • Kanpur – Sehri: 05:25 AM | Iftar: 06:03 PM
  • Ranchi – Sehri: 05:04 AM | Iftar: 05:45 PM
  • Ahmedabad – Sehri: 05:55 AM | Iftar: 06:37 PM
  • Surat – Sehri: 05:53 AM | Iftar: 06:38 PM
  • Pune – Sehri: 05:47 AM | Iftar: 06:37 PM

When Does Ramadan 2026 End?

The holy month will conclude with the celebration of Eid al-Fitr on March 20. On the final day, Sehri is expected at 5:06 AM and Iftar at 6:33 PM, marking the completion of fasting and the beginning of joyous festivities.

As the crescent moon appears and the first fast begins, Ramadan 2026 once again invites believers to pause, reflect, and reconnect with faith.

Related Video

Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam Witnesses Sea of Faith on First Snan of Magh Mela

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Ramadan 2026 expected to start in India?

Ramadan 2026 is expected to begin in India on February 19, marking the start of a sacred month of fasting and spiritual reflection.

How is the beginning of Ramadan determined?

The beginning of Ramadan is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon. Once sighted, the first Roza is observed the following day.

What are the general timings for Sehri and Iftar on the first day of Ramadan 2026?

Generally, the first Sehri is expected around 5:36 AM and Iftar around 6:15 PM on the first day of Ramadan 2026.

When will Ramadan 2026 conclude?

The holy month of Ramadan 2026 will conclude with the celebration of Eid al-Fitr on March 20.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 18 Feb 2026 11:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ramadan 2026 Sehri Timings 2026 Iftar Timings 2026 Ramadan Calendar India First Roza Date India
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Religion
Ramadan 2026 Calendar: City-Wise Sehri And Iftar Timings For Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Hyderabad And More
Ramadan 2026 Calendar: City-Wise Sehri And Iftar Timings For Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Hyderabad And More
Religion
Ramadan Mubarak 2026 Wishes: Thoughtful Greetings And Heartfelt Messages To Share With Loved Ones
Ramadan Mubarak 2026 Wishes: Thoughtful Greetings And Heartfelt Messages To Share With Loved Ones
Religion
Solar Eclipse 2026 Today: Check Out The Timings, Visibility, And Safety Tips To See The 'Ring Of Fire'
Solar Eclipse 2026 Today: Check Out The Timings, Visibility, And Safety Tips To See The 'Ring Of Fire'
Religion
Ramadan 2026 Moon Sighting: Saudi Arabia To Look For Crescent On Feb 17, Know When Roza May Begin In India
Ramadan 2026 Moon Sighting: Saudi Arabia To Look For Crescent On Feb 17, Know When Roza May Begin In India
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Love Affair Turns Deadly, Classmate Arrested in Brutal Killing
AI IMPACT SUMMIT 2026: AI Impact Summit 2026 Turns Bharat Mandapam into the ‘AI Mahakumbh’
SECURITY BREACH: Three Inmates Escape from Juvenile Home in R. S. Pura
Breaking News: Delhi Mother Seeks Justice After Minors’ Reckless Car Stunt Kills Her Son
Breaking News: Mothers Demand Justice as Minors’ Reckless Driving Claims Lives in Delhi & Mumba
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget