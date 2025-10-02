Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh used the occasion of Vijayadashami to deliver a sharp warning to Pakistan, citing the recent Operation Sindoor as proof of India’s decisive military strength. Speaking after performing the pooja, Singh said Pakistan had attempted to breach India’s defenses from Leh to Sir Creek but was given a “powerful and unforgettable” reply. He declared that any future provocation in the Sir Creek region would invite consequences so severe that Pakistan’s “geography itself could change.”

Rajnath Singh Performs Shastra Puja

At the Lakki Nala Military Garrison in Kutch, Gujarat, Rajnath Singh performed the traditional Shastra Puja alongside Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi. The Defence Minister also attended a multi-agency exercise at the garrison, describing the Vijayadashami rituals as symbolic of India’s commitment to wielding military strength in the cause of justice and righteousness.

Drawing parallels from the Ramayana and Mahabharata, he emphasized that India’s warfare doctrine has always been guided by dharma, not conquest.

#WATCH | Kachchh, Gujarat | Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi perform Shastra Puja, on the occassion of Vijayadashmi, in Bhuj. pic.twitter.com/riLc3zOiCs — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2025

Defence Minister Warns Pakistan

The minister highlighted that Operation Sindoor had laid bare Pakistan’s air defense vulnerabilities, reinforcing India’s ability to strike at any time and place against threats to its sovereignty. He further criticised Islamabad’s ongoing military build-up near Sir Creek, calling it evidence of “dubious intentions” despite decades of dialogue on border issues.

Recalling India's military history, Rajnath Singh said, "The Indian Army and BSF are jointly and vigilantly protecting the borders of India. If any misadventure is attempted from the Pakistan side in the Sir Creek area, it will receive such a decisive response that both history and geography will change. In the 1965 war, the Indian Army had demonstrated the capability to reach Lahore. Today in 2025, Pakistan should remember that one route to Karachi passes through the creek."

Underscoring India’s uncompromising stance against terrorism, Singh said Operation Sindoor demonstrated the armed forces’ capacity to identify and eliminate threats wherever they may exist. “No challenge to India’s sovereignty will go unanswered,” he asserted.