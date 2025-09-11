Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Prince Harry Reunites With King Charles After Years Of Estrangement

Prince Harry Reunites With King Charles After Years Of Estrangement

Prince Harry meets King Charles III in London for the first time in over a year, sparking speculation about royal reconciliation after years of family estrangement.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 06:58 AM (IST)


For the first time in over a year, Prince Harry has reunited with his father, King Charles III, marking a rare moment of reconciliation within Britain’s fractured royal family.

On Wednesday, September 10, the Duke of Sussex arrived at Clarence House in London for a private meeting with the monarch, according to British media reports. The visit comes during Harry’s trip to the UK, where he is scheduled to attend events tied to charities he continues to support.

Years Of Tension Between Father and Son

Relations between Harry and King Charles have been strained ever since Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and settled in California. The rift deepened further after the couple publicly shared grievances about the royal household in high-profile interviews and a memoir.

This latest encounter has drawn significant attention, with speculation mounting for weeks about whether Harry would use his time in London to see his father.

Their Last Meeting During King’s Cancer Battle

The father and son were last seen together in February 2024, shortly after King Charles revealed his cancer diagnosis. At the time, Harry rushed to London and spent roughly 45 minutes with his father before the king travelled to his Sandringham estate to rest and undergo treatment.

Meanwhile, Harry’s relationship with his elder brother, Prince William, the heir to the throne, remains distant, with little to no public contact between the two in recent years.

A Struggle Over Security And Royal Life

Although Harry stepped away from royal responsibilities, his visits to the UK have often stirred headlines. Earlier this year, he was in London for a court case challenging the government’s decision to strip him of taxpayer-funded police protection. The court ultimately ruled against him, a decision Harry sharply criticised, arguing it put his family’s safety at risk.

At that time, King Charles was on a state visit to Italy, and the two did not meet. Following the verdict, however, Harry struck a conciliatory tone, expressing a desire for peace within the family.

“There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore,” he told the BBC. “Life is precious. I don’t know how much longer my father has.”

Published at : 11 Sep 2025 06:58 AM (IST)
Prince Harry British Royal Family King Charles III Prince Harry Reunion Prince Harry UK Visit Harry King Charles Meeting
