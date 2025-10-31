Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldKing Charles Strips Prince Andrew Of Royal Privileges, Orders Him To Leave Windsor Residence

King Charles Strips Prince Andrew Of Royal Privileges, Orders Him To Leave Windsor Residence

King Charles strips Prince Andrew of all royal titles and orders him to leave Windsor Estate amid ongoing Jeffrey Epstein allegations.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 02:37 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a dramatic move that marks a new chapter in the ongoing fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, Prince Andrew has been officially stripped of all his royal titles and honours by King Charles III. The decision, announced by Buckingham Palace on Thursday, also requires Andrew to vacate his residence at Windsor and relocate to a private property.

According to the Palace statement, "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew." The statement confirmed that the Duke of York will now be known simply as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Formal Notice To Leave Royal Lodge

The Palace further revealed that Andrew’s lease on Royal Lodge, which had previously allowed him to remain on the Windsor estate, has now been revoked. He has been formally notified to surrender the property and will move into alternative private accommodation.

"Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him," the statement read.

Buckingham Palace also expressed sympathy for survivors of abuse, saying, "Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."

Move To Sandringham Estate

Prince Andrew, who formerly held the title Duke of York, had been living at Royal Lodge alongside his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. According to a BBC report, the pair are expected to relocate to the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, a property privately owned by King Charles III. The King will reportedly cover his brother’s living expenses at the new residence.

Titles Relinquished Earlier Amid Epstein Allegations

The latest development follows closely on the heels of Andrew’s earlier announcement on October 17, when he voluntarily relinquished most of his titles amid mounting allegations linking him to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"I will therefore no longer use the title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me," Andrew said at the time.

Published at : 31 Oct 2025 08:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
King Charles III Jeffrey Epstein Prince Andrew Royal Titles Removed Buckingham Palace Statement Windsor Estate
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
‘1 Crore Jobs, Mission Crorepati’: NDA Unveils Bihar ‘Sankalp Patra’ Manifesto, Promises Infra Push
‘1 Crore Jobs, Mission Crorepati’: NDA Unveils Bihar ‘Sankalp Patra’ Manifesto, Promises Infra Push
India
Muhammad Azharuddin Sworn In As Telangana Minister
Muhammad Azharuddin Sworn In As Telangana Minister
Cities
Rohit Arya Kidnapping Case: Filmmaker Behind 'Let’s Change' Held Grudge Over Unpaid ₹2 Crore Claim
Rohit Arya Kidnapping Case: Filmmaker Behind 'Let’s Change' Held Grudge Over Unpaid ₹2 Crore Claim
World
Massive Protest Erupts In Jerusalem As Ultra-Orthodox Jews Rally Against Military Draft
Massive Protest Erupts In Jerusalem As Ultra-Orthodox Jews Rally Against Military Draft
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Violence: Tension Escalates in Mokama After Dular Chand Yadav Murder, Police on High Alert
Bihar Politics: Dular Chand Yadav murder intensifies Mokama’s political war between Anant Singh and Suraj Bhan
Bihar Politics: Suraj Bhan Singh demands EC probe after Anant Singh’s Mokama murder charge
Bihar Election Violence: Father-Son Duo Shot Dead In Bhojpur Amid Rising Poll Tensions
PM Modi Leads Grand Unity Parade At Statue Of Unity On Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Quad In Doldrums, Make Space For G2
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget