King Charles Strips Prince Andrew Of Royal Privileges, Orders Him To Leave Windsor Residence

In a dramatic move that marks a new chapter in the ongoing fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, Prince Andrew has been officially stripped of all his royal titles and honours by King Charles III. The decision, announced by Buckingham Palace on Thursday, also requires Andrew to vacate his residence at Windsor and relocate to a private property.

According to the Palace statement, "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew." The statement confirmed that the Duke of York will now be known simply as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Formal Notice To Leave Royal Lodge

The Palace further revealed that Andrew’s lease on Royal Lodge, which had previously allowed him to remain on the Windsor estate, has now been revoked. He has been formally notified to surrender the property and will move into alternative private accommodation.

"Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him," the statement read.

Buckingham Palace also expressed sympathy for survivors of abuse, saying, "Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."

Move To Sandringham Estate

Prince Andrew, who formerly held the title Duke of York, had been living at Royal Lodge alongside his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. According to a BBC report, the pair are expected to relocate to the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, a property privately owned by King Charles III. The King will reportedly cover his brother’s living expenses at the new residence.

Titles Relinquished Earlier Amid Epstein Allegations

The latest development follows closely on the heels of Andrew’s earlier announcement on October 17, when he voluntarily relinquished most of his titles amid mounting allegations linking him to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"I will therefore no longer use the title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me," Andrew said at the time.