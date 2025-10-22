Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldAmericans Speak Out On Trump’s Israel-Palestine Policy & Gaza: New Survey Shows...

Americans Speak Out On Trump’s Israel-Palestine Policy & Gaza: New Survey Shows...

The six-day survey, which concluded on Monday, showed that around half of Republican respondents-53%-opposed U.S. recognition of a Palestinian state.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 06:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In a survey conducted by Reuters/Ipsos, most Americans said the United States should recognise Palestinian statehood, suggesting that President Donald Trump’s opposition to such recognition is increasingly out of step with public opinion. The online poll found that 59% of respondents supported recognition, 33% opposed it, and the remainder were unsure. Support was particularly strong among Democrats (80%) and notable among Republicans (41%), highlighting widespread backing despite Trump’s stance.

The six-day survey, which concluded on Monday, showed that around half of Republican respondents-53%-opposed U.S. recognition of a Palestinian state, while 41% expressed support. The results come as an increasing number of countries, including U.S. allies Britain, Canada, France and Australia, have formally recognised Palestinian statehood, a move condemned by Israel. Since October 2023, Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have destroyed large areas of Palestinian neighbourhoods following a surprise attack by Hamas militants.

The poll also found that 60% of Americans considered Israel’s response in Gaza excessive, compared with 32% who disagreed. Trump, who returned to the White House in January, has largely supported Israel in the conflict and recently brokered a ceasefire, raising hopes for lasting peace. Some 51% of respondents agreed that Trump “deserves significant credit” if the peace plan succeeds, while 42% disagreed. Even among Democrats, one in four said he should receive credit if the truce holds, despite only one in 20 approving of his overall performance.

Key issues remain unresolved, including Hamas disarmament, further Israeli troop withdrawals, and future governance of Gaza. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump’s approval rating on foreign policy appears to be gradually improving. According to the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll, his approval in this domain has risen to 38%, up from 33% in a poll conducted earlier this month just prior to the ceasefire agreement. This increase represents Trump’s highest foreign policy approval rating since July, suggesting that a growing number of Americans are beginning to view his handling of the recent Middle East developments, including the ceasefire initiative, in a more favourable light. The polling indicates that public perception of his foreign policy performance may be increasingly linked to the success or failure of peace efforts in Gaza, reflecting the high political stakes of these unresolved questions.

Also read
Published at : 22 Oct 2025 06:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Palestine GaZa Hamas TRUMP
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Siddaramaiah ‘In Final Stage Of Political Career’: Son Yathindra Backs This Leader As Successor, Not Shivakumar
Siddaramaiah ‘In Final Stage Of Political Life’: Son Backs This Leader As Successor, Not DK
India
‘Apologise To Sikhs Of Punjab’: AAP Slams BJP After Delhi Minister Alleges ‘Parali Burning Ploy’ On Diwali
‘Apologise To Sikhs Of Punjab’: AAP Slams BJP After Delhi Minister Alleges ‘Parali Burning Ploy’ On Diwali
Cricket
Congress' Shama Mohamed Hits Out At India Coach Gautam Gambhir Over Sarfaraz Khan Snub
Congress' Shama Mohamed Hits Out At India Coach Gautam Gambhir Over Sarfaraz Khan Snub
Cities
Delhi Air ‘Very Poor To Severe’ Post-Diwali As CM Rekha Gupta Says Pollution Lower Than Last Year Despite Crackers
Delhi Air ‘Very Poor To Severe’ Post-Diwali As CM Rekha Gupta Says Pollution Lower Than Last Year
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Belgium Court Clears Way for Mehul Choksi’s Extradition to India
Breaking News: INDIA Bloc Faces Cracks from Bihar to Maharashtra Ahead of BMC and Bihar Polls
Breaking News: Punjabi Singer Teji Kahlon Shot at in Canada, Rohit Godara Gang Claims Responsibility
Delhi News: Post-Diwali Smog Chokes Capital as AQI Crosses 350, Air Turns ‘Severe’
Breaking News: Protests After Young Woman Found Dead; Family Alleges Rape and Murder in Moradabad
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget