Americans Speak Out On Trump’s Israel-Palestine Policy & Gaza: New Survey Shows...

In a survey conducted by Reuters/Ipsos, most Americans said the United States should recognise Palestinian statehood, suggesting that President Donald Trump’s opposition to such recognition is increasingly out of step with public opinion. The online poll found that 59% of respondents supported recognition, 33% opposed it, and the remainder were unsure. Support was particularly strong among Democrats (80%) and notable among Republicans (41%), highlighting widespread backing despite Trump’s stance.

The six-day survey, which concluded on Monday, showed that around half of Republican respondents-53%-opposed U.S. recognition of a Palestinian state, while 41% expressed support. The results come as an increasing number of countries, including U.S. allies Britain, Canada, France and Australia, have formally recognised Palestinian statehood, a move condemned by Israel. Since October 2023, Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have destroyed large areas of Palestinian neighbourhoods following a surprise attack by Hamas militants.

The poll also found that 60% of Americans considered Israel’s response in Gaza excessive, compared with 32% who disagreed. Trump, who returned to the White House in January, has largely supported Israel in the conflict and recently brokered a ceasefire, raising hopes for lasting peace. Some 51% of respondents agreed that Trump “deserves significant credit” if the peace plan succeeds, while 42% disagreed. Even among Democrats, one in four said he should receive credit if the truce holds, despite only one in 20 approving of his overall performance.

Key issues remain unresolved, including Hamas disarmament, further Israeli troop withdrawals, and future governance of Gaza. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump’s approval rating on foreign policy appears to be gradually improving. According to the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll, his approval in this domain has risen to 38%, up from 33% in a poll conducted earlier this month just prior to the ceasefire agreement. This increase represents Trump’s highest foreign policy approval rating since July, suggesting that a growing number of Americans are beginning to view his handling of the recent Middle East developments, including the ceasefire initiative, in a more favourable light. The polling indicates that public perception of his foreign policy performance may be increasingly linked to the success or failure of peace efforts in Gaza, reflecting the high political stakes of these unresolved questions.