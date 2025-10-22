Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has publicly ridiculed US President Donald Trump as massive protests unfold across America. The “No King” rallies, organised to challenge Trump’s stance on immigration, education, and national security, have drawn widespread attention, with organisers claiming participation from seven million people. Khamenei’s remarks underscore international scrutiny of Trump’s leadership style and the growing unrest at home. In a pointed statement shared on X, Khamenei cast doubt on Trump’s ability to manage domestic dissent. He suggested that if Trump were truly capable, he should be able to quell the protests erupting across the country before interfering in foreign affairs.

Khamenei Questions Trump’s Capabilities

According to the reports, seven million people are chanting slogans against this individual in different states across America. If you’re that capable, calm them down, send them back to their residences, and don't interfere in the affairs of other countries! pic.twitter.com/zAkusSWdQf — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) October 21, 2025

Taking to X, the Iranian leader challenged Trump’s competence in managing domestic dissent. “According to the reports, seven million people are chanting slogans against this individual in different states across America. If you're that capable, calm them down, send them back to their residences, and don't interfere in the affairs of other countries,” Khamenei wrote, sharing images of the protests sweeping the nation.

The comments follow Iran’s rejection of a renewed US diplomatic initiative, with Khamenei dismissing Trump’s claim that Iran’s nuclear sites were destroyed in a June airstrike. He also challenged Washington’s authority over Iran’s nuclear program, asking, “What position do you hold in the world? How is it any of America's business whether Iran has nuclear capabilities and a nuclear industry or not?”

No King Protests Sweep The United States

Across all 50 states, demonstrators marched in what organisers described as “No King” protests. Citizens rallied from New York to Los Angeles, with smaller towns and communities joining the movement, including areas near Trump’s Florida residence.

In Washington, D.C., thousands gathered near the US Capitol, which remains in a partial shutdown due to legislative gridlock. Protesters held colourful signs urging protection of democracy, while others called for the abolition of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), criticising the administration’s tough immigration policies.

“This is what democracy looks like!” chanted demonstrators, venting frustration at Trump’s political tactics, including attacks on the media, political rivals, and undocumented immigrants.

Trump responded aggressively to the protests, posting a series of AI-generated videos on Truth Social. One depiction showed him crowned as a king, piloting a fighter jet that seemingly dropped waste on protesters, highlighting his characteristic defiance and confrontational style.