PM Modi Visits Key Semiconductor Plant In Sendai During Japan Visit

Tokyo, Aug 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited a semiconductor plant at Sendai in the Japanese prefecture of Miyagi, a day after New Delhi and Tokyo resolved to deepen cooperation in the critical technology sector.

Modi, accompanied by his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba, travelled in a bullet train to Sendai, situated at a distance of over 300 km from Tokyo.

Prime Minister Ishiba hosted a lunch in honour of Modi in Sendai that was joined by the governor of Miyagi prefecture and other dignitaries.

PM Modi's visit to the Tokyo Electron Miyagi Ltd (TEL Miyagi) in Sendai highlighted the complementarity between India's growing semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem and Japan's strengths in the sector, an Indian readout said.

TEL Miyagi, a leading Japanese company in the semiconductor sector, has plans for collaborations with India.

Modi was briefed about TEL's role in the global semiconductor value chain, its advanced manufacturing capabilities and its ongoing and planned collaborations with India.

The visit gave the leaders a practical understanding of the opportunities that exist between the two countries to forge collaboration in the field of semiconductor supply chain, fabrication and testing, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in the readout.

"Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation in this sector, building on the Memorandum of Cooperation on the Japan–India semiconductor supply chain partnership as well as ongoing partnerships under the India–Japan Industrial Competitiveness Partnership and Economic Security Dialogue," it said.

It said the joint visit by Modi and Ishiba to the facility also underscored the shared vision of India and Japan to develop robust, resilient and trusted semiconductor supply chains.

"Prime Minister Modi conveyed his appreciation to Prime Minister Ishiba for joining him in this visit and reaffirmed India's readiness to work closely with Japan in this strategic domain," the MEA said.

Modi and Ishiba held wide-ranging talks on Friday that also focused on deepening cooperation in the semiconductor sector.

The Indian prime minister landed in Tokyo on Friday on a two-day visit.

