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English NewsNewsWorldPM Modi To Visit US For G20 Summit In December; Trump's India Trip Expected Soon

PM Modi To Visit US For G20 Summit In December; Trump's India Trip Expected Soon

US Ambassador Sergio Gor says Washington hopes to host PM Modi soon as India-US trade talks near completion and Quad ties deepen.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 09:24 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • United States keen to host PM Modi for official visit soon.
  • India-U.S. interim trade agreement negotiations are nearing completion.
  • Quad cooperation strengthens; U.S. presidential visit anticipated next year.

The United States has reiterated its desire to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an official visit at the earliest, with U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor saying Washington is keen to host the Indian leader as bilateral ties continue to strengthen across trade, security and strategic cooperation. Speaking at the IX USISPF Leadership Summit 2026, Gor expressed confidence that the ongoing negotiations for an interim India-U.S. trade agreement are nearing completion, while also highlighting the importance of expanding cooperation through the Quad.

'We Would Love To Make That Happen Sooner Than Later'

Responding to a question about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's possible visit to the United States, Gor said, “We would love to make that happen sooner than later.”

He noted that the invitation had first been discussed during Modi's meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in France. Gor also recalled that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio formally invited the Prime Minister during his visit to India in May.

The ambassador added that Washington is looking forward to hosting Modi again and noted that the Prime Minister is expected to travel to the United States in December for the G20.

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India-US Trade Deal Nearing Final Stages

Highlighting progress in trade negotiations, Gor said discussions on the interim bilateral trade agreement are advancing steadily despite the complexity of the negotiations.

“Ambassador Greer has the President’s full confidence, and so we are getting close to finalising that. But these things are complex legal matters, and this is not one page. We have thousands of items between our two nations that we are working on,” Gor explained.

He expressed optimism that the agreement would be concluded “sooner rather than later,” adding that commercial ties between India and the United States continue to expand, benefiting businesses in both countries.

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Quad Cooperation, Trump's Remarks

On regional security, Gor stressed the importance of strengthening the Quad framework by institutionalising regular ministerial-level engagements among its members.

Referring to recent maritime cooperation initiatives, including activities in Fiji, he said, “The Pacific security is something that is vitally important to all four nations… We want to make this a regular thing, not a one-off once or twice a year.”

The ambassador also shared details of a recent discussion with President Donald Trump, saying the conversation touched upon his visits to India and the growing economic partnership between the two countries.

“I have been with the President for 10 years, so a large part of the conversation was like two friends catching up… but I also told him about my visits to India. I also spoke to him about the growing trade relations. On both sides, we see businesses coming here and going there every week, and it is a win-win situation for both,” he said.

Presidential Visit Expected Next Year

While ruling out the possibility of a U.S. presidential visit to India during the American midterm election season, Gor indicated that such a visit is expected next year.

“It’s not any time during the midterms. It has to be sometime next year… We would love to make that happen sooner rather than later,” he said.

Before You Go

Ram Mandir Donation Scam: Probe Deepens as Evidence Trail Reaches Banks, Trust Under Fresh Scrutiny

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to visit the United States?

The U.S. is keen to host PM Modi sooner rather than later. He is expected to travel to the United States in December for the G20.

What is the current status of the India-U.S. trade agreement?

Negotiations for an interim bilateral trade agreement are advancing steadily. Ambassador Gor expressed optimism that the agreement will be concluded

How is cooperation through the Quad being strengthened?

The U.S. is stressing the importance of strengthening the Quad framework by institutionalizing regular ministerial-level engagements. This includes focusing on Pacific security and maritime cooperation initiatives.

When can a U.S. Presidential visit to India be expected?

A U.S. Presidential visit to India is not expected during the American midterm election season. Such a visit is anticipated to occur sometime next year.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Jun 2026 09:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump India US Relations US Visit Marco Rubio Sergio Gor 'Narendra Modi'
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