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English NewsNews'Direct Threat To Regional Peace': India Slams Pakistan's Air Strikes On Afghanistan

'Direct Threat To Regional Peace': India Slams Pakistan's Air Strikes On Afghanistan

India condemned Pakistan's air strikes on Afghanistan, calling them a threat to regional peace after dozens of civilians were reported killed.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 11:58 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Taliban reported 36 killed, 163 injured across three provinces.

India has strongly condemned Pakistan's cross-border air strikes on Afghanistan, calling them a blatant act of aggression that resulted in civilian casualties, including women and children. In a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday, New Delhi said the attacks violated Afghanistan's sovereignty and posed a direct threat to regional peace and stability. The condemnation came after the Taliban-led government in Kabul claimed that at least 36 civilians were killed and 163 others injured in Pakistani strikes across three eastern Afghan provinces.

India's Response

In its statement, the MEA said India "strongly condemns" Pakistan's air strikes on Afghan territory, which it said had caused the deaths of several civilians, including women and children.

Describing the operation as a blatant act of aggression, India said the strikes undermined Afghanistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity while threatening peace in the wider region.

The government also accused Pakistan of displaying a persistent pattern of reckless behaviour and attempting to divert attention from its internal challenges through violence beyond its borders.

India expressed condolences to the families of those killed, wished a speedy recovery to the injured and reaffirmed its support for Afghanistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Also Read: US Supreme Court Expands Trump's Power To Fire Independent Agency Officials

Civilian Casualties

The Taliban-led administration said Pakistani strikes targeted the eastern provinces of Paktia, Paktika and Kunar overnight.

Deputy spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat said the attacks killed 36 civilians, including women and children, and injured 163 others. He claimed three homes were completely destroyed.

According to the Taliban, the deadliest incident occurred in Paktia's Chamkani district, where an air strike hit a civilian home. Officials further claimed that a second strike targeted local residents who had gathered to rescue survivors, resulting in dozens of additional deaths and injuries.

Pakistan has defended the operation, saying it carried out a coordinated intelligence-based ground offensive supported by aerial strikes in response to a series of militant attacks inside its territory. Islamabad said recent assaults on security installations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Karachi prompted the military action.

The latest escalation comes despite recent diplomatic efforts, including China-mediated talks aimed at reducing tensions between Islamabad and Kabul. The fresh violence is expected to further strain already fragile relations between the two neighbouring countries.

Also Read: Mass Shooting In Germany: 5 Killed, Suspect Held By Police

Before You Go

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Jun 2026 10:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Afghanistan Pakistan Air Strikes
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