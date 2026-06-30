'Big Win': Trump Hails Top Court Verdict Expanding His Power To Fire Federal Officials

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court expanded presidential power to remove agency heads.

Decision overturns long-standing precedent, affecting independent federal bodies.

Federal Reserve notably exempted, preserving its distinct monetary policy role.

In a landmark ruling that could reshape the balance of power between the White House and independent federal agencies, the US Supreme Court on Monday handed President Donald Trump a sweeping victory by significantly expanding presidential authority to dismiss top government officials. The 6-3 decision overturned key parts of the Court's 1935 precedent in Humphrey’s Executor, which had prevented presidents from removing leaders of certain independent agencies without demonstrating cause. The ruling gives presidents broad discretion to replace officials heading a range of federal commissions and watchdog bodies, marking one of the most consequential shifts in executive power in decades.

Trump Hails Verdict As A 'BIG WIN'

President Trump celebrated the judgment, calling it a major affirmation of presidential authority under the US Constitution. In a post on social media, Trump described the verdict as a “BIG WIN,” saying it confirmed the president's constitutional power to remove executive branch officers and agency appointees under Article II, as per reports.

“This Decision was long sought by United States Presidents, dating all the way back to the 1930s,” Trump wrote, adding that it was “one of the most important ever given with respect to Presidential Powers.”

The ruling strengthens the president's ability to exert direct control over agencies that Congress had historically insulated from political influence.

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FTC Case Becomes Defining Test Of Executive Power

The case stemmed from Trump's decision to remove former Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter before her term expired.

Slaughter, a Democratic commissioner appointed by former President Joe Biden, had legal protections that traditionally required a president to establish cause before dismissing her. The Supreme Court ruled that those statutory protections were unconstitutional, clearing the way for presidents to remove leaders of independent executive agencies without needing to justify their decisions.

The judgment is expected to have far-reaching implications for several federal bodies, including the National Labor Relations Board, the Merit Systems Protection Board and the Consumer Product Safety Commission, where Trump has already dismissed multiple members.

Slaughter had been expected to serve on the FTC until 2029, but the ruling effectively allows presidents to reshape the leadership of such agencies during their time in office.

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Federal Reserve Spared From Broader Ruling

While the Court dramatically expanded presidential removal powers, it stopped short of applying the same principle to the Federal Reserve.

The justices allowed Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook to remain in office while her legal challenge against Trump's attempt to remove her proceeds. Trump has sought her dismissal over allegations of mortgage fraud, claims that Cook has denied.