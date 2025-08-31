Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Key PM Modi-Xi Jinping Meeting Today Amid Trump Tariff Row: What's On Agenda?

PM Modi, Jinping and Putin will share stage at Tianjin summit, amid escalating tensions with US over Donald Trump's tariffs on India and China, and sanctions for Russia.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 31 Aug 2025 07:32 AM (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in Tianjin, China, on Saturday evening, marking his first visit to the country in over seven years—a trip drawing global attention as tensions escalate between New Delhi and Washington over trade and tariffs.

PM Modi’s agenda centers on attending the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) from August 31 to September 1, but all eyes are on his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping as it comes amid a thaw in relations between India and China.

The SCO summit is crucial as it comes after the US' 50 percent tariffs took effect. This includes an additional 25 percent tariff which was imposed on India for purchasing Russian oil.

What's On The Agenda Today?

The highly anticipated meeting between PM Modi and Xi, scheduled for Sunday on the sidelines of the SCO summit, comes at a pivotal moment. PM Modi's visit is expected to focus on improving the India-China relationship, especially after the ties were hit following the eastern Ladakh border standoff. The leaders will review economic cooperation and explore avenues to further normalise relations.

Shortly after his arrival from Japan, the final stop in a two-nation tour, PM Modi took to X and wrote: "Landed in Tianjin, China. Looking forward to deliberations at the SCO Summit and meeting various world leaders."

Upon his arrival in China, PM Modi received a heartfelt welcome at his hotel, and was greeted by performances of Indian classical music and dance.

Apart from his talks with Xi, PM Modi is slated to hold bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and several other global leaders participating in the SCO summit. The prime minister emphasised the importance of India and China working collaboratively to ensure stability in the global economic system.

In a recent interview with Japan's The Yomiuri Shimbun, PM Modi stated that solid and predictable relations between India and China could positively influence regional and world peace. "Given the current volatility in the world economy, it is also important for India and China, as two major economies, to work together to bring stability to the world economic order," he remarked in the interview published Friday.

Thaw In India-China Relations

PM Modi’s China visit follows a series of diplomatic engagements, including a recent trip to India by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. After extensive discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, both nations announced several initiatives aimed at fostering a "stable, cooperative and forward-looking" partnership. These measures included coordinated maintenance of peace at the contested frontier, restoring border trade, and resuming direct flights.

Recent months have seen joint efforts to mend relations since the deadly Galwan Valley clashes in June 2020. PM Modi was last in China in June 2018 for a previous SCO gathering, while Xi Jinping’s last India visit was in October 2019 for an informal summit.

The prolonged eastern Ladakh dispute concluded with the disengagement from remaining friction points at Demchok and Depsang under an agreement finalised on October 21, 2024.

Published at : 31 Aug 2025 07:32 AM (IST)
