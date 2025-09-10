Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, expressing deep concern over the recent Israeli airstrike in Doha. The airstrike on Tuesday came shortly after Hamas claimed responsibility for a shooting near Jerusalem that killed six people. The attack has drawn global attention because of Qatar’s central role in facilitating dialogue for a ceasefire.

In a post on X, Modi stated, “Spoke with Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and expressed deep concern at the attacks in Doha. India condemns the violation of the sovereignty of the brotherly State of Qatar. We support resolution of issues through dialogue and diplomacy, and avoiding escalation. India stands firmly in support of peace and stability in the region, and against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations”.

The attack has heightened tensions in the region, particularly as Qatar has been mediating negotiations aimed at achieving a ceasefire in Gaza.

Israeli Ambassador Signals Further Strikes

Israel reportedly attempted to target political leaders of Hamas in Doha, although the main figures survived. The Israeli ambassador to the United States, Yechiel Leiter, emphasised in an interview with Fox News, “Right now, we may be subject to a little bit of criticism. They’ll get over it. And Israel is being changed for the better.” He further warned, “If we didn’t get them this time, we’ll get them the next time.”

In response to the strikes, several Arab leaders are visiting Doha to show solidarity. The United Arab Emirates’ President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Qatar, while Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are expected to visit shortly, according to news agency Reuters.

European authorities are also reacting. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen indicated that the EU will propose sanctions on extremist Israeli ministers and suspend trade measures with Israel. Germany, a key Israeli ally, confirmed it will participate in discussions regarding future EU measures, as noted by Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul.

Gaza War And Ceasefire Uncertainty

The Doha airstrike has coincided with escalating violence in Gaza. Israel has warned residents to leave Gaza City, with families fleeing along coastal roads in anticipation of a large-scale offensive. At least 30 people were reported killed in the enclave on Wednesday, according to local medical sources.

On the ceasefire front, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee admitted the impact of the strike on negotiations is unclear, saying, “The honest answer is, we simply don’t know. Hamas has rejected everything so far. They continually reject every offer that’s put on the table.”

Hamas, which controls parts of Gaza, reiterated its position on hostages, stating it would release all hostages if Israel ended the war and withdrew its forces. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to pursue a full release of hostages coupled with Hamas surrender.

Hamas Says 5 Killed In Israeli Airstrike In Doha

Hamas confirmed that five members, including the son of top negotiator Khalil al-Hayya, were killed in the Doha attack. Israel has also reportedly targeted Yemen, striking Houthi military positions in Sanaa and killing senior figures, including Houthi Prime Minister Ahmad Ghaleb al-Rahwi. The Houthis have previously attacked Red Sea vessels in support of Palestinians.

Meanwhile, the ongoing conflict in Gaza has claimed over 64,000 lives, primarily civilians, and reduced much of the Palestinian enclave to rubble, while Israel recorded 1,200 deaths, including 251 hostages, during the October 2023 attacks.