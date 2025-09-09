Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed anguish over the crisis in Nepal, where violent protests forced Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli to step down.

Modi, who had just returned from Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, wrote on X, “On my return from Himachal Pradesh and Punjab today, a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security discussed the developments in Nepal. The violence in Nepal is heart-rending. I am anguished that many young people have lost their lives. The stability, peace and prosperity of Nepal are of utmost importance to us. I humbly appeal to all my brothers and sisters in Nepal to support peace.”

Nepal Army to Take Charge As Gen Z Protest Violence Spirals

Hours after Oli’s resignation, the Nepal Army announced it would assume control of security operations from 10 pm. In a statement issued by the Directorate of Public Relations and Information, the army warned that “some groups are taking undue advantage of the difficult situation and causing severe damage to ordinary citizens and public property”. It added that all security agencies, including the army, would be mobilised if the unrest persisted, urging citizens not to engage in destructive acts.

The situation showed no signs of calming, with mobs torching the Parliament, the President’s Office, Supreme Court, Oli’s residence, and several party offices. Protests spread across Kathmandu and neighbouring districts, despite curfews and heavy deployment of forces.

The protests, led largely by Gen Z activists, began as an outcry against the government’s decision to ban social media platforms, including Facebook and X, for failing to register with the authorities. Although the ban was revoked late Monday, the unrest intensified as demonstrators shifted their focus to alleged corruption and the deaths of 19 people in police action during Monday’s rallies.

Chants of “KP thief, leave the country” and “Take action against corrupt leaders” echoed through the streets, according to eyewitness accounts. Demonstrators also accused Nepal’s political elite of extravagant lifestyles, sharing videos and images on Reddit and Instagram that they claimed exposed the wealth of ministers’ families.

Widespread Attacks on Nepal Leaders’ Residences

In a dramatic turn, protesters set fire to the private house of former Prime Minister Jhala Nath Khanal in Dallu. His wife, Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, sustained serious burn injuries and later succumbed in hospital, according to eyewitnesses. The agitators also attacked Oli’s residence in Balkot and properties linked to President Ramchandra Paudel, former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Communication Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung, and former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak.

Former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba’s house in Budhanilkantha was vandalised, while stones were hurled at Gurung’s residence in Lalitpur. Demonstrators blocked roads in Kalanki by burning tyres, defying restrictions on gatherings.

Nepal PM Oli Resigns, President Paudel Urges Restraint

Oli, in his resignation letter to President Paudel, said the “extraordinary circumstances” facing Nepal required him to step aside “to pave the way for a constitutional and political resolution”. The 73-year-old Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) leader had been serving his fourth term since July 2024 with support from the Nepali Congress.

President Paudel urged restraint, stating, “I urge everyone, including the protesting citizens, to cooperate for a peaceful resolution of the country’s difficult situation.”

The Nepal Army chief Ashok Raj Sigdel, Chief Secretary Ek Narayan Aryal, Home Secretary Gokarna Dawadi, APF chief Raju Aryal, Inspector General of Police Chandra Kuber Khapung, and intelligence chief Hutraj Thapa issued a joint statement emphasising that “a peaceful resolution through dialogue is the only way to restore order and stability.”

The army separately reiterated its commitment to safeguard Nepal’s “independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and national unity”.