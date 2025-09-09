Ex-Nepal PM Jhalanath Khanal’s Wife Burnt Alive After House Set On Fire Amid Gen Z-Led Protests

Kathmandu witnessed one of its darkest days on Tuesday as violent anti-government protests spiraled out of control, leaving the capital in chaos and claiming the life of a prominent political figure’s wife.

Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, wife of Nepal’s former prime minister Jhalanath Khanal, tragically died after protesters—mostly led by Gen Z demonstrators, torched the family’s residence in the Dallu area of Kathmandu. Trapped inside the burning house, she was rushed to Kirtipur Burn Hospital but succumbed to her injuries during treatment, according to family sources.

Her husband, senior CPN (Unified Socialist) leader and ex-prime minister Khanal, was rescued by the Nepali Army shortly before the residence was engulfed in flames. Their son, Nirbhik Khanal, was also inside the home at the time of the attack.

The violence did not stop there. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, whose own home was set ablaze, announced his resignation later that evening as protests against a short-lived ban on social media platforms turned into a broader movement against corruption and political privilege.

Disturbing videos from the capital showed Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel, 65, being chased, kicked, and beaten on the streets by angry demonstrators. Meanwhile, security forces struggled to contain the unrest.

Just a day earlier, protests had erupted after the government blocked platforms like Facebook, YouTube, and X, claiming the companies failed to register with local authorities. The ban was lifted Monday night, but anger only deepened, fueled by the deaths of 19 protesters shot by police and growing frustration with Nepal’s political elite.

Many young demonstrators have voiced resentment against so-called “Nepo Kids”—the children of politicians who enjoy lavish lifestyles and easy privileges while much of Nepal’s youth face unemployment and limited opportunities.

As the unrest spread, protesters torched government buildings, including the parliament, and forced the closure of Kathmandu’s international airport. Army helicopters were seen ferrying ministers to secure locations as violence surged through the city.

The crisis quickly drew international concern. India issued a travel advisory urging its citizens to postpone trips to Nepal until the situation stabilizes. Several airlines, including Air India, IndiGo, and Nepal Airlines, canceled flights between Delhi and Kathmandu on Tuesday amid the turmoil.