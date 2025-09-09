Video Shows Ex-Nepal PM Deuba Bleeding, Wife Assaulted As Protesters Storm Home, Set It Ablaze

Former Prime Minister and Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife, Arzu Rana Deuba, were attacked by demonstrators on Tuesday as violent Gen-Z-led protests continued to spiral across Kathmandu. The agitation, which has shaken the nation, saw mobs storming government complexes, Parliament, and residences of senior political figures.

Videos on social media showed Sher Bahadur Deuba excessively bleeding and his wife showing signs of assault as they came out of their home which was already set on fire.

Party offices, police stations, and multiple state buildings were set ablaze as furious protesters moved through the capital, leaving authorities struggling to regain control.

Oli Residence Burnt

According to ANI, demonstrators were seen dancing and celebrating as the private residence of former Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli in Bhaktapur was set on fire. Hours later, Oli resigned from office amid mounting anger over alleged corruption and Monday’s deaths of young protesters.

Protesters also set fire to the residences of President Ram Chandra Poudel and Prime Minister Oli. Videos circulating on social media showed mobs vandalising the President’s house. The homes of other leaders, including former prime ministers Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and Sher Bahadur Deuba, as well as Energy Minister Deepak Khadka, were also attacked.

The Parliament building in Kathmandu was breached and torched by demonstrators, further underlining the scale of unrest.

19 Killed in Clashes, Curfew Imposed

The Kathmandu Post reported that the violence escalated after 19 young protesters were killed during clashes with security forces on Monday. Authorities had used force to disperse demonstrators, triggering widespread outrage. Curfews were imposed in parts of Kathmandu Valley and other districts as anger spilled onto the streets.

On Tuesday, protesters intensified their assault, targeting residences of ministers and senior officials. The house of Communication and Information Technology Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung in Lalitpur was torched, while stones were hurled at the Bhaisepati residence of Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel. Former home minister Ramesh Lekhak’s house was attacked, and the residence of Nepal Rastra Bank Governor Biswo Paudel was also vandalised.

According to local correspondents cited by The Kathmandu Post, demonstrators even reached Sher Bahadur Deuba’s Budhanilkantha residence but were stopped before they could damage the property. Stones were also thrown at the Khumaltar home of CPN (Maoist Centre) chair and opposition leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

The government’s decision to impose a social media ban was widely seen as the trigger for the unrest. The restriction was lifted late Monday night, hours before Oli’s resignation, but by then the protests had intensified into violent anti-government demonstrations demanding accountability.