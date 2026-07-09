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English NewsNewsWorldHow PM Modi's Australia Visit Could Power India's Nuclear Ambitions

How PM Modi's Australia Visit Could Power India's Nuclear Ambitions

The agreement is expected to support India's growing electricity requirements as it expands its nuclear power capacity to meet rising energy demand.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 09 Jul 2026 10:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India, Australia signed uranium pact for clean energy.
  • The agreement supports India's nuclear power expansion.
  • Nations also agreed on space cooperation for projects.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome after arriving in Australia from Indonesia, where he signed a significant agreement with Australia on uranium supplies. The pact is being viewed as a major boost to India's clean energy ambitions.

The agreement is expected to support India's growing electricity requirements as it expands its nuclear power capacity to meet rising energy demand.

Joint Statement Outlines Peaceful Use

India and Australia issued a joint statement confirming that uranium supplied under the agreement will be exported only for long-term peaceful purposes and in accordance with the safety standards laid down by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Why The Agreement Matters

Australia holds 28 per cent of the world's known uranium reserves. While it neither uses nuclear power nor manufactures nuclear weapons, it exports its uranium.

India, home to a population of 1.4 billion, has set a target of installing 100 gigawatts of nuclear power capacity by 2047, enough to supply electricity to around 60 million homes.

Although India has doubled its nuclear power capacity over the past decade, nuclear energy currently contributes only 3 per cent of the country's total electricity generation, largely because of uranium shortages.

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Space Cooperation Also Announced

The two countries also agreed to jointly establish a temporary space tracking terminal on Australia's Cocos (Keeling) Islands in the Indian Ocean.

The facility will support India's spaceflight projects.

Why India Faced Uranium Restrictions

India conducted its first nuclear test in 1974. Following its 1998 nuclear tests, the country faced international technology restrictions and a ban on uranium trade.

The situation changed in 2008 when the Nuclear Suppliers Group granted India a waiver, allowing it to purchase uranium from member countries.

Australia is a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which recognises only the United States, China, the United Kingdom, France and Russia as nuclear weapon states.

The treaty prohibits uranium sales to nuclear-capable countries that have not signed the NPT, including India. India has consistently described the treaty as discriminatory because it grants nuclear weapon status only to countries that tested nuclear devices before 1967.

What PM Modi And Anthony Albanese Said

Speaking to the media, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, "This arrangement facilitates the export of Australian uranium to India, so that non-fossil fuel power capacity can be developed."

After holding talks with Albanese, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "We have signed a significant agreement on nuclear energy today. This will pave the way for Australia's uranium supply to India. This will accelerate our clean energy goals."

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the primary purpose of the agreement signed between India and Australia?

The agreement facilitates the export of Australian uranium to India. This is expected to boost India's clean energy ambitions and support its growing electricity requirements.

Why is this uranium supply agreement significant for India?

India aims to install 100 gigawatts of nuclear power by 2047, but currently faces uranium shortages. This agreement will accelerate its clean energy goals and meet rising energy demand.

What are the conditions for uranium supply under the India-Australia agreement?

Uranium supplied under the agreement will be used solely for long-term peaceful purposes. It must also adhere to the safety standards established by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Was any other cooperation announced alongside the uranium agreement?

Yes, India and Australia also agreed to establish a temporary space tracking terminal. This facility will be located on Australia's Cocos (Keeling) Islands to support India's spaceflight projects.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Jul 2026 10:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Uranium PM Modi Australia Visit Uranium Supply Modi's Australia Visit Could Power India's Nuclear Ambitions Nuclear Power India
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