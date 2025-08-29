PM Modi Arrives In Tokyo, To Attend 15th India-Japan Annual Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tokyo on Friday on a two-day official visit to attend the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. PM Modi's visit comes at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

This is PM Modi's first standalone visit to the country in nearly seven years, aimed at deepening bilateral ties and advancing the Special Strategic and Global Partnership with Japan.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Tokyo, Japan. He is on a two-day visit to Japan at the invitation of Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba to participate in the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit.



(Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/GF1JvX9mJf — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2025

On his first day in Japan, PM Modi is set to hold his annual summit talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. During the meeting, Japan is likely to pledge double its investment target in India. Both the nations are also likely to unveil a raft of agreemnts to improve cooperation in various areas including defence and technology, news agency PTI reported.

On the second day of his trip, PM Modi and Ishiba are likely to travel to Sendai city on the high-speed train to visit a semiconductor facility.

Ahead of his visit, PM Modi took to X to express confidence that his visit would further national interests and priorities.

"Over the next few days, will be in Japan and China to attend various bilateral and multilateral programmes. In Japan, will take part in the 15th Annual India-Japan Summit and hold talks with PM Shigeru Ishiba. The focus would be on deepening our Special Strategic and Global Partnership and boosting economic and cultural linkages," PM Modi wrote on X.

"I will also be travelling to Sendai to visit a semiconductor factory, thus highlighting the futuristic dimension of our cooperation in areas like emerging technologies, AI and semiconductors," he added.

Following the Japan visit, PM Modi will travel to China from August 31 to September 1 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin.