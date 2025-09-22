Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld30 Civilians, Including Women And Children, Killed In Pakistani Airstrike

A Pakistani Air Force airstrike in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province killed at least 30 civilians, including women and children, in Matre Dara village. Rescue operations are ongoing.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Sep 2025 01:04 PM (IST)

In the early hours of Monday, September 22, 2025, a devastating airstrike by the Pakistani Air Force targeted Matre Dara, a village nestled in the Tirah Valley of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The assault occurred around 2:00 AM when Pakistani fighter jets dropped eight LS-6 precision-guided bombs on the civilian settlement. The attack resulted in the tragic loss of at least 30 lives, including women and children, all of whom were civilians.

Tragedy Strikes Matre Dara Village

Local media outlets reported that numerous individuals sustained injuries, though their current conditions remain unconfirmed. Disturbing images and videos from the scene depict lifeless bodies, including those of children, scattered amidst the debris. Rescue teams are actively engaged in recovery operations, searching for survivors and additional victims beneath the rubble. Authorities fear that the death toll may rise as the full extent of the destruction becomes apparent.

Ongoing Conflict And Civilian Impact

This incident underscores the ongoing conflict in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a region that has experienced a surge in militant activity. Earlier this month, on September 15, Pakistan's military announced the elimination of 31 insurgents in overnight raids targeting militant hideouts in the Bannu and Laki Marwat districts of the province. These operations were part of a broader strategy to combat insurgent groups, including the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has been active in the region.

The recent airstrike in Matre Dara raises critical questions about the balance between military objectives and the protection of civilian lives. While the Pakistani government has not officially commented on the incident, the international community continues to monitor the situation closely.

As rescue operations continue and investigations into the airstrike unfold, the residents of Matre Dara and the broader Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province remain in a state of shock and mourning. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the human cost of conflict and the urgent need for measures to protect civilians in conflict zones.

Published at : 22 Sep 2025 12:56 PM (IST)
