Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday firmly rejected renewed international recognition of a Palestinian state, declaring that such a move would amount to “rewarding terror with an enourmous prize” and that such a thing “will not happen."

In a message before departing for the United States, Netanyahu said: "I have a clear message to those leaders who recognize a Palestinian state after the terrible massacre of October 7: You are giving a huge prize to terrorism. And I have another message for you: It will not happen. There will be no Palestinian state west of the Jordan."

“The response to the latest attempt to force upon us a terror state in the heart of our land will be given after my return from the United States,” he added. Netanyahu will be meeting President Donald Trump at the White House during his US visit.

His remarks came after United Kingdom, Canada and Australia formally recognised Palestine as a sovereign state on Sunday.

The Israeli premier underscored his government’s longstanding opposition to Palestinian statehood, claiming he had resisted “tremendous pressure” from both domestic and international actors. He also pointed to the expansion of Jewish settlements in the West Bank, noting, “We have doubled the Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria, and we will continue on this path.”

Netanyahu’s remarks come as global divisions deepen over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with several countries stepping up recognition of Palestinian statehood despite ongoing violence in Gaza and the West Bank.

UK, Canada Recognise Palestinian State

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer decalred in a post on X that the "the United Kingdom, formally recognises the State of Palestine". His announcement came after Starmer said in July this year that the UK would recognise a Palestinian state unless Israel agrees to Gaza ceasefire.

“In the face of the growing horror in the Middle East, we are acting to keep alive the possibility of peace and a two-state solution, that means a safe and secure Israel alongside a viable Palestinian state," he wrote on X.

“To revive the hope of peace and a two-state solution, I state clearly as prime minister of this great country, that the United Kingdom, formally recognises the State of Palestine,” he announced in the video message.

Before UK, Canada also recognised the Palestinian state. Notably, Canada was the first G7 nation to formally recognise the State of Palestine. Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed hope for "a peaceful future for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel" as he announced the Palestinian state recognition.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced his government's recognition of Palestine, saying that it is a part of a broader international push to reignite momentum towards reaching a two-state solution.