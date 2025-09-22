Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld'Rewarding Terror With Prize': Netanyahu Slams UK, Canada For Recognising Palestinian State, Vows Response

'Rewarding Terror With Prize': Netanyahu Slams UK, Canada For Recognising Palestinian State, Vows Response

Netanyahu's remarks came amid a wave of recognitions for a Palestinian state from the UK, Canada, and Australia. He slammed the nations and their leaders and vowed response after his US visit.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Sep 2025 10:51 AM (IST)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday firmly rejected renewed international recognition of a Palestinian state, declaring that such a move would amount to “rewarding terror with an enourmous prize” and that such a thing “will not happen."

In a message before departing for the United States, Netanyahu said: "I have a clear message to those leaders who recognize a Palestinian state after the terrible massacre of October 7: You are giving a huge prize to terrorism. And I have another message for you: It will not happen. There will be no Palestinian state west of the Jordan."

“The response to the latest attempt to force upon us a terror state in the heart of our land will be given after my return from the United States,” he added. Netanyahu will be meeting President Donald Trump at the White House during his US visit.

Netanyahu criticised world leaders who have recently moved to recognise Palestinian statehood, accusing them of undermining Israel’s security. “You are rewarding terror with an enormous prize,” he said, adding that no Palestinian state would be established west of the Jordan River.

His remarks came after United Kingdom, Canada and Australia formally recognised Palestine as a sovereign state on Sunday. 

The Israeli premier underscored his government’s longstanding opposition to Palestinian statehood, claiming he had resisted “tremendous pressure” from both domestic and international actors. He also pointed to the expansion of Jewish settlements in the West Bank, noting, “We have doubled the Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria, and we will continue on this path.”

Netanyahu’s remarks come as global divisions deepen over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with several countries stepping up recognition of Palestinian statehood despite ongoing violence in Gaza and the West Bank.

UK, Canada Recognise Palestinian State

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer decalred in a post on X that the "the United Kingdom, formally recognises the State of Palestine". His announcement came after Starmer said in July this year that the UK would recognise a Palestinian state unless Israel agrees to Gaza ceasefire.

“In the face of the growing horror in the Middle East, we are acting to keep alive the possibility of peace and a two-state solution, that means a safe and secure Israel alongside a viable Palestinian state," he wrote on X.

“To revive the hope of peace and a two-state solution, I state clearly as prime minister of this great country, that the United Kingdom, formally recognises the State of Palestine,” he announced in the video message.

Before UK, Canada also recognised the Palestinian state. Notably, Canada was the first G7 nation to formally recognise the State of Palestine. Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed hope for "a peaceful future for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel" as he announced the Palestinian state recognition.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced his government's recognition of Palestine, saying that it is a part of a broader international push to reignite momentum towards reaching a two-state solution.

 

Published at : 22 Sep 2025 10:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Benjamin Netanyahu Palestine Israel Hamas War
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
GST 2.0 Kicks In: Check List Of Items That Will Get Cheaper From Today
GST 2.0 Kicks In: Check List Of Items That Will Get Cheaper From Today
Cricket
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: Abhishek Sharma-Shubman Gill Lead India To 6-Wicket Win Over Pakistan
Abhishek Sharma-Shubman Gill Lead India To 6-Wicket Win Over Pakistan
World
Trump, Musk Shake Hands At Charlie Kirk Memorial; Video Goes Viral
Trump, Musk Shake Hands At Charlie Kirk Memorial; Video Goes Viral
India
PM Modi Declares 'GST Bachat Utsav' Ahead Of Navratri, Says Tax Reliefs To Save Citizens Over Rs 2.5 Lakh Crore
PM Modi Declares 'GST Bachat Utsav' Ahead Of Navratri, Says Tax Reliefs To Save Rs 2.5 Lakh Crore
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: PM Modi to Address the Nation Today at 5 PM, Key Announcements on GST Reforms and 'Go Local' Campaign Expected
Delhi News: BJP Leaders Demand Meat Ban in Delhi During Navratri, Urge Respect for Sanatan Traditions | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: US Confirms No Annual Charge in H-1B Visa Rule | ABP NEWS
Bihar News: BJP Accuses Tejashwi Yadav of Abusive Remarks Against PM Modi’s Late Mother | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Mithun Manhas Likely to Be Next BCCI President: Sources | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | India’s Exercise Diplomacy — Why India Engages With Both Rivals US And Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget