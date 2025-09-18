Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia ink defence pact for joint defence against aggression

By : PTI | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 12:19 AM (IST)

Islamabad, Sep 17 (PTI): Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday signed a defence pact under which any aggression against either country shall be considered as an act of aggression against both, according to media reports.

The 'Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement' was signed during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s state visit to Riyadh, where he was received by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace, Geo News reported.

According to the Dawn newspaper, a statement from the PM’s office announced the signing of the pact, which stated that any aggression against either country shall be considered an act of aggression against both.

“Building on a partnership extending nearly eight decades, and grounded in bonds of brotherhood, Islamic solidarity and shared strategic interests, the two sides signed the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement,” a joint statement released after the signing ceremony said.

The pact reflects a joint commitment to enhance bilateral security ties and contribute to regional and global peace, the statement said.

"It aims to develop defence cooperation further and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression. Crucially, the agreement stipulates that any aggression against one country shall be considered aggression against both," the Geo News reported.

PM Sharif was earlier received by Riyadh Deputy Governor Muhammad bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz upon his arrival in the Saudi capital.

He is accompanied by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Environment Minister Musadik Malik and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy a historic relationship, rooted in shared faith, values and mutual trust, and the visit will provide an important opportunity to the two leaders to consolidate this unique partnership, while exploring new avenues of collaboration, for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries, the Foreign Office had said ahead of the prime minister's visit to the oil-rich kingdom.

This is his third visit to the Gulf region within a week. He earlier visited Qatar twice, on Thursday and Monday, to express solidarity with Doha following Israel's attack on the Hamas leadership in the Gulf country and to attend an emergency meeting of Arab-Islamic nations on the issue. PTI SCY SCY

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 18 Sep 2025 12:30 AM (IST)
