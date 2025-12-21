Pakistan Navy Inducts Second Turkish-Built MILGEM-Class Warship

Islamabad: The Pakistan Navy on Sunday received the second MILGEM class ship constructed by Turkiye under a transfer of technology agreement between the two countries.

The commissioning ceremony of PNS Khaibar was held at the Istanbul Naval Shipyard. Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistan's Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf attended the ceremony, the Pakistani military's media wing said in a statement.

“PN MILGEM ships are the most technologically advanced surface platforms. These vessels are equipped with the latest Command and Control Systems integrated with modern weapons and advanced sensors,” it said.

The contract for the construction of four MILGEM-class ships for Pakistan was signed in 2018. As per the deal, two ships were to be constructed in Turkiye and the remaining two in Pakistan.

The commissioning of PNS Khaibar marks the completion of the construction of two ships in Turkiye.

