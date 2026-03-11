Muslim Man Removed From Southwest Flight After Ramadan Prayer Call Mistaken For ‘Bomb Threat’

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A routine domestic flight in the United States turned into a tense mid-air episode after a passenger’s phone alarm for prayer was mistaken as a possible bomb threat, prompting an emergency diversion. The incident occurred on March 6 aboard Southwest Airlines Flight 2094, which had departed from Nashville and was headed to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida. The plane was forced to divert to Atlanta, Georgia, after alarm among passengers and crew over what was initially believed to be a potential security threat.

Panic Onboard As Crew Issues Emergency Instructions

About 30 minutes after takeoff, several passengers noticed unusual activity inside the aircraft. Flight attendants were seen rushing down the aisle while appearing visibly distressed, reported Al Jazeera.

Shortly afterward, passengers received instructions over the aircraft’s announcement system telling them to lower their heads and raise their hands. The unexpected directive left many travelers confused and alarmed.

One passenger, Sarah Porter, later described the atmosphere on board in an interview with WKRN. She said the seriousness of the situation only became apparent after the aircraft landed in Atlanta and armed officers boarded the plane.

Prayer Alarm During Ramadan Misinterpreted

Videos later circulated online showing passengers complying with security instructions while police escorted a Muslim traveler off the aircraft.

Authorities later determined that the alarm that triggered the concern had been set on the passenger’s phone to mark prayer time during Ramadan.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the diversion was caused by what it described as a “passenger disturbance.” Meanwhile, Southwest Airlines referred to the situation as a “possible security matter.”

After reviewing the circumstances, the Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed that the passenger posed no threat and would not face any charges.

Southwest Airlines later said the flight crew had diverted the aircraft “out of an abundance of caution,” stressing that safety procedures were followed during the incident.

Separate Security Alert At Kansas City Airport

In a separate and unrelated development, a security alert briefly disrupted operations at Kansas City International Airport.

Authorities partially evacuated sections of the terminal and parking garage after reports of a suspicious device. Police officers and FBI teams responded to the scene, while K-9 units inspected vehicles in the area.

Investigators eventually determined there was no actual threat. However, the parking garage remained closed for several hours as a precautionary measure.