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HomeNewsWorldMuslim Man Removed From Southwest Flight After Ramadan Prayer Call Mistaken For ‘Bomb Threat’

Muslim Man Removed From Southwest Flight After Ramadan Prayer Call Mistaken For ‘Bomb Threat’

A Southwest flight to Florida was diverted to Atlanta after a passenger’s Ramadan prayer alarm was mistaken for a bomb threat, officials later confirmed.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 11 Mar 2026 08:42 AM (IST)
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A routine domestic flight in the United States turned into a tense mid-air episode after a passenger’s phone alarm for prayer was mistaken as a possible bomb threat, prompting an emergency diversion. The incident occurred on March 6 aboard Southwest Airlines Flight 2094, which had departed from Nashville and was headed to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida. The plane was forced to divert to Atlanta, Georgia, after alarm among passengers and crew over what was initially believed to be a potential security threat.

Panic Onboard As Crew Issues Emergency Instructions

About 30 minutes after takeoff, several passengers noticed unusual activity inside the aircraft. Flight attendants were seen rushing down the aisle while appearing visibly distressed, reported Al Jazeera.

Shortly afterward, passengers received instructions over the aircraft’s announcement system telling them to lower their heads and raise their hands. The unexpected directive left many travelers confused and alarmed.

One passenger, Sarah Porter, later described the atmosphere on board in an interview with WKRN. She said the seriousness of the situation only became apparent after the aircraft landed in Atlanta and armed officers boarded the plane.

Prayer Alarm During Ramadan Misinterpreted

Videos later circulated online showing passengers complying with security instructions while police escorted a Muslim traveler off the aircraft.

Authorities later determined that the alarm that triggered the concern had been set on the passenger’s phone to mark prayer time during Ramadan.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the diversion was caused by what it described as a “passenger disturbance.” Meanwhile, Southwest Airlines referred to the situation as a “possible security matter.”

After reviewing the circumstances, the Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed that the passenger posed no threat and would not face any charges.

Southwest Airlines later said the flight crew had diverted the aircraft “out of an abundance of caution,” stressing that safety procedures were followed during the incident.

Separate Security Alert At Kansas City Airport

In a separate and unrelated development, a security alert briefly disrupted operations at Kansas City International Airport.

Authorities partially evacuated sections of the terminal and parking garage after reports of a suspicious device. Police officers and FBI teams responded to the scene, while K-9 units inspected vehicles in the area.

Investigators eventually determined there was no actual threat. However, the parking garage remained closed for several hours as a precautionary measure.

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About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Mar 2026 08:42 AM (IST)
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Muslim Ramadan Atlanta US
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