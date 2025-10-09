Jaish-e-Mohammed Forms Women’s Brigade, Masood Azhar’s Sister To Lead

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldJaish-e-Mohammed Forms Women’s Brigade, Masood Azhar’s Sister To Lead

JeM, following Deobandi-inspired doctrine, earlier strictly prohibited women from participating in combat, joining operations, or crossing borders for jihad.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 12:26 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Global terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has taken the unprecedented step of including women in its operational ranks. In a letter issued on Tuesday in the name of JeM chief and UN-designated terrorist Maulana Masood Azhar, the group announced the launch of its women’s wing, called “Jamaat-ul-Mominaat.” Recruitment for the new unit has reportedly begun at Markaz Usman-o-Ali in Bahawalpur, Pakistan.

The letter, released by JeM’s propaganda arm Al-Qalam Media, states that the women’s brigade will be led by Sadiya Azhar, the sister of Masood Azhar. Her husband, Yusuf Azhar, was killed in Operation Sindoor on May 7, when an Indian strike targeted JeM’s headquarters, Markaz Subhanallah.

Jaish Recruits Wives Of Commanders

According to sources, Jaish has so far recruited the wives of its commanders and women from economically disadvantaged backgrounds who study at its centres in Bahawalpur, Karachi, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Haripur, and Mansehra.

JeM, following Deobandi-inspired doctrine, earlier strictly prohibited women from participating in combat, joining operations, or crossing borders for jihad. However, after incidents like the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, JeM leaders Masood Azhar and his brother Talha al-Saif decided to deploy women in their terror operations, forming the first all-female unit.

While terror groups such as ISIS, Boko Haram, Hamas, and the LTTE have historically deployed women as suicide attackers, organisations like Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen have avoided using women in this capacity.

Experts now warn that the creation of Jamaat-ul-Mominaat signals a potential shift, raising the possibility that female suicide bombers could be trained and deployed in future attacks.

(With Inputs From Shivank Mishra)

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 12:26 PM (IST)
