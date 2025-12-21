Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Quetta [Pakistan], December 21: Two women were killed and several others injured as the first winter rain of the season triggered widespread disruption across Balochistan, exposing weak infrastructure and poor emergency preparedness in Pakistan's largest province, Dawn reported.

The fatalities occurred in Noshki district, where a passenger waggon travelling from Quetta to Chagai skidded on a rain-soaked highway near the Sher Jan Agha area and collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction. At least five others were injured in the crash. While some victims were treated locally, two critically injured passengers were shifted to Quetta for advanced care. Hospital officials said at least eight people injured in rain-related incidents were brought to the Civil Hospital.

The rain, which began on Saturday, ended a prolonged dry spell in the Quetta valley and nearby regions, bringing temporary relief to drought-hit farmers. However, the showers quickly disrupted normal life across urban and rural areas, as per Dawn.

Despite weather experts earlier ruling out significant rainfall, rain started around noon in parts of Quetta and soon spread across the city. As the intensity increased, roads were flooded, traffic came to a standstill and large areas plunged into darkness after the electricity supply was suspended. Mobile phone networks were also affected, leaving residents without communication for hours.

Low-lying neighbourhoods were among the worst hit, with rainwater entering homes, particularly those made of mud and weak materials. The rain continued intermittently until late at night, though temperatures remained high, according to Dawn.

The disruption extended well beyond Quetta. Heavy rainfall was reported across northern, central and eastern parts of Balochistan, including Ziarat, Pishin, Kalat, Chaman, Qila Abdullah, Harnai, Qila Saifullah, Zhob, Loralai, Mastung, Noshki, Sibi and Bolan. In many of these areas, electricity remained suspended for hours, highlighting the fragile state of basic services.

