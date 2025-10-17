Why Is ‘93,000 Pants’ Trending After Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Clash?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





As tensions simmer along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, a fragile truce between the two neighbours continues to hold, but not without embarrassment for Islamabad. After a week of unprecedented cross-border clashes between the former allies, Pakistan has found itself at the centre of global mockery. Videos circulating on social media show Taliban fighters parading captured Pakistani tanks and waving trousers, allegedly belonging to Pakistani soldiers who fled their posts. While both sides claim the other backed down first, Afghanistan appears to be winning the narrative war online.

‘93,000’ And The 1971 War link

The online ridicule has taken a historical turn, with many Afghan users referring to the episode as the “93,000 Pants Ceremony 2.0”, a pointed reference to Pakistan’s surrender of 93,000 soldiers during the 1971 war with India. The phrase “93,000” trended widely on X, with users resharing the iconic image of Pakistan’s Lt General Niazi signing the Instrument of Surrender in Dhaka in the presence of India’s Lt General Jagjit Singh Aurora.

The 1971 photograph remains one of India’s most celebrated military moments. Following a 13-day campaign, the Pakistani army surrendered along with 93,000 troops to the Indian Army and the Mukti Bahini, paving the way for the creation of Bangladesh. Lt Gen Niazi’s act of removing his lanyard, badges, and pistol before signing the document has now been compared by many to the Taliban displaying Pakistani soldiers’ trousers-symbolising, they say, another “moment of surrender.”

Social Media Reactions

Afghan activist wrote on X, “1971: Surrendered to Indians. 2025: Surrendered to Afghans. Long time, but nothing changed for team 93,000.”

From 1971 to 2025, nothing seems to have changed for Team 93,000 history keeps repeating itself. 🕰️🇵🇰



1971 to 🇮🇳 2025 to 🇦🇫 pic.twitter.com/Xn9jw0H7s9 — Wahida 🇦🇫 (@RealWahidaAFG) October 13, 2025

Indian author and military veteran Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon also weighed in, sharing the 1971 surrender photo with the caption, “93,000 was always a favourite number.”

While both Kabul and Islamabad have downplayed the skirmishes publicly, the viral videos and relentless social media jibes have left Pakistan facing an uncomfortable public relations defeat, one that has reignited memories of its most humiliating military moment in 1971.