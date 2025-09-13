Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld19 Soldiers, 45 Militants Killed During Three Different Clashes In Pakistan

19 Soldiers, 45 Militants Killed During Three Different Clashes In Pakistan

Prime Minister Sharif, accompanied by the army chief, vowed a forceful response to terrorism, alleging Afghan involvement and demanding the repatriation of illegal Afghan residents.

By : PTI | Updated at : 13 Sep 2025 11:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Islamabad/Peshawar, Sep 13 (PTI) At least 19 soldiers and 45 militants have been killed in clashes in Pakistan’s restive northwest, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday vowing to respond with full force against the terrorists.

According to the Pakistan army, at least 45 militants have been killed in clashes in three different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province from September 10 to 13.

Sharif, accompanied by army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, visited Bannu and attended a high-level meeting focused on counter-terrorism, Radio Pakistan reported.

The prime minister said Pakistan's “response to terrorism will continue with full force and made it clear that no ambiguity or compromise will be tolerated”.

He alleged that the terrorist leaders and facilitators responsible for attacks in Pakistan are operating from Afghan soil.

Claiming the involvement of infiltrated Afghan nationals in terrorist incidents, he stressed the urgent need for the repatriation of illegal Afghan residents currently living in Pakistan.

Sharif said Pakistan rejects “politicisation and misleading narratives” on the issue of terrorism.

During the visit, the prime minister and the field marshal also visited Bannu’s military hospital to meet the injured soldiers.

He along with the army chief also participated in the funeral prayers of the 12 soldiers killed in an operation in South Waziristan district.

According to two different statements by the army, 45 terrorists belonging to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed in three separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

An intelligence-based operation was conducted by the security forces in Bajaur district and in an intense exchange of fire, 22 terrorists belonging to the TTP were killed, it said.

In another encounter that took place in South Waziristan district, 13 TTP terrorists were neutralised and 12 soldiers lost their lives in the intense exchange of fire, the statement said.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists, it said.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, claimed the involvement of Afghan nationals in these terrorist acts.

In the third incident, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation on Thursday in Lal Qilla Maidan of Lower Dir district on the reported presence of terrorists.

At least seven soldiers and 10 terrorists were killed after an intense exchange of fire, it said.

The army said that intelligence reports unequivocally confirmed the physical involvement of Afghan nationals in these heinous acts.

It added that Pakistan expects the interim Afghan government to uphold its responsibilities and deny use of its soil for terrorist activities against Pakistan. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Sep 2025 11:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Manipur Will Shine Again': PM Modi Promises ‘New Dawn Of Hope And Trust’ — Top Points
'Manipur Will Shine Again': PM Modi Promises ‘New Dawn Of Hope And Trust’ — Top Points
World
Trump Urges NATO To Slap 50–100% Tariffs On China In A Push To End Ukraine War
Trump Urges NATO To Slap 50–100% Tariffs On China In A Push To End Ukraine War
India
Supreme Court To Announce Interim Order On Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 On Monday
Supreme Court To Announce Interim Order On Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 On Monday
Cricket
IND vs PAK: Can Hardik Pandya Repeat His Heroics? Check His Record Here
IND vs PAK: Can Hardik Pandya Repeat His Heroics? Check His Record Here
Advertisement

Videos

Nepal Social Media Ban Sparks Youth Uprising, Government Collapses Amid Violent Crackdown
Bihar Congress AI Video On PM Modi’s Mother Sparks Controversy, BJP Hits Back
SpiceJet Q400 Loses Wheel During Takeoff In Kandla, Tractor Sinks In Water In Rajasthan
Rohit Yadav Shot Dead In Karawal Nagar, Bear Offers Prayers At Abu Road Temple
Disha Patani's Family Home Targeted In Early-Morning Firing; No Casualties Reported
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget