Pak Leader From Lyari Exposes Own Country's Double Standards, Refers Op Sindoor

HomeNewsWorldPak Leader From Lyari Exposes Own Country's Double Standards, Refers Op Sindoor

From Lyari, Pak cleric Fazlur Rehman cites Operation Sindoor to question Islamabad’s logic on cross-border strikes.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Dec 2025 07:02 PM (IST)
A senior Pakistani leader has openly questioned his country’s military and political establishment, citing India’s Operation Sindoor to highlight what he called Islamabad’s hypocrisy on cross-border strikes.

Addressing the ‘Majlis-e-Ittehad-e-Ummat’ conference in Karachi’s Lyari, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman criticised Pakistan’s attacks on Afghanistan that allegedly led to civilian casualties. Without mincing words, he said Pakistan cannot justify strikes across the Afghan border while objecting to similar actions by India against terror targets.

Double Standards Exposed

“If Pakistan claims it is justified in attacking its enemy in Afghanistan, then India can make the same argument for striking Bahawalpur, Muridke and terror headquarters linked to attacks in Kashmir,” Rehman said, questioning the consistency of Islamabad’s position.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, Rehman argued that Pakistan’s logic collapses when applied both ways. “How can you raise objections when the same accusations are now being levelled against Pakistan by Afghanistan?” he asked.

Operation Sindoor Context

India’s Operation Sindoor, carried out on May 7, targeted terror launch pads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the April 22 terror attack in Kashmir that killed 26 civilians. The operation marked one of India’s most precise cross-border strikes in recent years.

Rehman has been a vocal critic of Pakistan’s Afghanistan policy and has previously offered to mediate between Islamabad and Kabul amid rising tensions. India has also condemned Pakistan’s recent strikes on Afghan territory, reiterating its support for Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Islamabad Pakistan Op Sindoor Lyari
Embed widget