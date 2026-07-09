OpenAI's Most Powerful AI Yet: GPT 5.6 Launches After White House Delay

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New model offers increased capabilities, features layered security safeguards.

Edited by: Natalie Muller

OpenAI is set to roll out its GPT-5.6 AI model series on Thursday, weeks after postponing the launch in June as US officials reviewed potential security risks.

According to Axios, the White House has now cleared the launch following technical testing and discussions with OpenAI executives.

OpenAI describes its GPT-5.6 model as its strongest yet, with increased capabilities in cybersecurity, biology and autonomous, or agentic, AI tasks.

Why did the White House delay the release?

The delay came amid growing concern in Washington over increasingly powerful AI systems and their potential misuse.

In June, the White House ordered OpenAI rival Anthropic to suspend the use of its cutting-edge Fable and Mythos AI models over national security concerns. Restrictions on those systems were only eased last week.

US officials' concerns are linked to advanced AI models' ability to identify vulnerabilities in software code, which could be exploited by foreign militaries or intelligence services, including Russia and China.

When the White House requested a delay to OpenAI's GPT-5.6 launch over similar concerns, the company agreed.

But in a statement, the company said it doesn't believe "this kind of government access process should become the long-term default" since it "keeps the best tools" from users, businesses and others who need them.

Washington pushes for AI safeguards

At the start of his second term, President Donald Trump largely pursued a deregulatory approach to AI, arguing that excessive regulation could weaken the United States' ability to compete with China in the sector.

But in June, Trump signed an executive order aimed at addressing cybersecurity risks linked to advanced AI models. The measure is supposed to establish a voluntary process under which AI developers can share models with the government 30 days before their public release.

OpenAI said it was coordinating with officials "to develop the cyber Executive Order framework and a repeatable process for future model releases."

GPT-5.6 to debut in three versions

According to OpenAI, the GPT-5.6 model series released on Thursday will include three versions. The first, Sol, is described as the company's "strongest model yet." The Terra version will offer a mid-range model aimed at everyday tasks, while Luna will serve as the cheapest option focused on speed and efficiency.

The company also said the GPT-5.6 model incorporates a "layered safeguard stack" — multiple security mechanisms designed to prevent the AI's misuse for cyberattacks and other harmful activities.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live. for DW