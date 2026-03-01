One Person Killed In UAE Amid Iran-Israel War

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldOne Person Killed In UAE Amid Iran-Israel War

Dubai’s airport and the iconic Burj Al Arab were among the places hit by what the UAE officials described as drone attacks.

By : PTI | Updated at : 01 Mar 2026 10:24 AM (IST)

Dubai: At least one person was killed and seven were injured after the United Arab Emirates intercepted several Iranian missiles on Saturday.

Several waves of Iranian attacks targeting the airport and several other sites across the UAE kept people awake on Saturday night.

One person was killed and 7 were injured in Drone interception incident targeting Zayed International Airport.

A government of Dubai media office statement said ‎a “drone caused its shrapnel to spark a fire at the Burj Al Arab hotel,” and that it was brought under control. Authorities in Dubai also revealed that debris resulting from air interception operations caused a fire at one of the berths of Jebel Ali Port without causing any injuries.  “Dubai Civil Defence teams immediately responded to handle the fire, while their efforts continue to control it,” it said.

The authorities also urged the public not to circulate video clips dating back to the Jebel Ali Port fire on July 7, 2021, and confirmed that more reliable information will be broadcast upon receipt.

Amid silent alerts sounded across the country for possible missile attacks, an incident of one such attack taking place at the airport was reported.

 “Dubai Airports has confirmed an incident at Dubai International Airport (DXB) just moments ago. Emergency response teams have been activated immediately, and the incident is being handled in coordination with the relevant authorities,” the statement said.

It also said that the attack resulted in 4 injuries, and the necessary urgent medical assistance has been provided.  “Updated information will be broadcast as soon as it is received,” it added. Because of the ongoing fasting month of Ramzan and this being the weekend, people stayed awake late at night, tormented by intermittent sirens on the streets and alerts issued by the authorities.

Local media reports claimed that Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport came under overnight attacks, resulting in the death of an unnamed Asian worker and seven injuries. The incident is yet to be confirmed by the government.

A similar attack was reported at the Jebel Ali Port. However, no injuries were reported.

The UAE’s Ministry of Defence announced that, since the onset of the Iranian attack, the air force and air defence forces of the United Arab Emirates have successfully engaged and destroyed 137 ballistic missiles and 209 drones launched towards the country’s territory, underscoring the high readiness of the air defence systems and their capability to address various threats.

“The Ministry stated that, since the beginning of the attack, 137 Iranian ballistic missiles launched towards the UAE had been detected, of which 132 were destroyed, while five fell into the sea. A total of 209 Iranian drones were also detected; 195 were intercepted, while 14 fell within the country’s territory and waters, causing some minor side damage,” it said in a statement.

Schools in Dubai and Abu Dhabi have been asked to move to distance learning till Thursday.

The UAE’s General Authority of Civil Aviation has announced that the state will bear all costs of accommodation and sustenance for affected and stranded passengers, as the country's airports and national carriers have dealt with approximately 20,200 individuals impacted by the rescheduling of some flights.

“Temporary accommodation has been provided, along with meals and beverages, in addition to facilitating rebooking procedures in accordance with the approved operational plans,” it said. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

