HomeNewsWorldNSA Doval Calls On Russia's Putin In Kremlin Ahead Of His India Visit For Annual Summit

NSA Doval Calls On Russia's Putin In Kremlin Ahead Of His India Visit For Annual Summit

NSA Ajit Doval met President Putin in Moscow, reaffirming India's commitment to bilateral cooperation despite external pressures. Doval extended PM Modi's invitation for Putin to visit India.

By : PTI | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 11:43 PM (IST)

Moscow, Aug 7 (PTI) National Security Advisor Ajit Doval called on Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin on Thursday to discuss bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

A video clip shared by the Kremlin press service showed Doval shaking hands with Putin before holding the talks.

Putin warmly welcomed Doval in his Kremlin chamber.

According to sources, Doval reiterated New Delhi’s commitment to continue cooperation on all fronts with Russia in spite of outside pressure.

On behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Doval extended an invitation to President Putin to visit India later this year, which Putin has accepted with gratitude, they added.

During the Kremlin meeting, Doval was accompanied by Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar. The meeting was also attended by Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu.

Earlier in the day, Doval held talks with Shoigu, who said Russia is committed to further active cooperation with India to form a more just and sustainable world order and ensure the supremacy of international law.

Doval arrived here on Wednesday to hold crucial talks on bilateral energy and defence ties and to prepare the ground for President Putin's visit to India later this year.

His visit commenced on a day when US President Donald Trump issued an executive order slapping an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods as a penalty for buying Russian oil, doubling it to 50 per cent. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 11:43 PM (IST)
Vladimir Putin Ajit Doval Russia India Russia Ties NARENDRA MODI Putin India Visit Mosow Putin In India
