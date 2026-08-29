India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorld‘Not Rejected Foreign Aid’ Including India: Nepal Seeks Targeted Help Amid Floods

‘Not Rejected Foreign Aid’ Including India: Nepal Seeks Targeted Help Amid Floods

Nepal says it has not rejected foreign rescue aid, seeking targeted help including refrigeration equipment and heavy-lift drones as floods isolate remote areas. An Indian team has arrived.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 29 Aug 2026 10:45 PM (IST)

Speaking at a news conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Khanal said decisions on deploying foreign personnel and equipment were being made based on recommendations from Nepali security agencies leading rescue operations on the ground.

The two worst-affected districts remain largely cut off after major roads and bridges were destroyed, leaving helicopters as the main means of reaching several disaster-hit areas. However, Nepal’s steep terrain, narrow gorges and unpredictable weather have limited the use of larger helicopters and made it difficult to transport heavy equipment, Khanal said.

As a result, Nepal is seeking foreign assistance based on specific operational requirements identified by its own security agencies, which have experience operating in the country’s challenging terrain and conditions.

Khanal said Nepal continued to seek targeted technical support from friendly countries as needs arose. A specialised Indian tunnel rescue team has already arrived, while two Chinese search-and-rescue teams are preparing to deploy, he said.

Nepal Seeks Help To Preserve Flood Victims’ Bodies

The government is also seeking international assistance to address a growing crisis involving unidentified bodies recovered from the floods.

Khanal said hundreds of bodies were decomposing rapidly, while Nepal had limited refrigerated storage capacity to preserve large numbers of remains. The government has therefore asked foreign governments and international agencies to provide emergency refrigeration equipment and other facilities for body preservation.

Discussions are underway with organisations including the International Committee of the Red Cross, but no concrete commitment for refrigeration equipment has yet been secured, he said.

Nepal Seeks Heavy-Lift Drones For Relief

The destruction of roads and around 40 bridges has also made it difficult to transport food, medicines and other essential supplies to isolated communities.

Nepal has therefore requested heavy-lift cargo drones from international partners to deliver relief supplies to inaccessible mountain settlements, Khanal said.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 29 Aug 2026 10:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nepal Nepal Floods Foreign Aids
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Not Rejected Foreign Aid’ Including India: Nepal Seeks Targeted Help Amid Floods
‘Not Rejected Foreign Aid’ Including India: Nepal Seeks Targeted Help Amid Floods
World
37 Killed In Russian Drone Strike On Ammo Depot Near Kyiv, Zelenskyy Slams ‘Negligence’
37 Killed In Russian Drone Strike On Ammo Depot, Zelenskyy Slams ‘Negligence’
World
Thieves Loot Rs 57 Lakh From Bank Locker Swept Miles Away In Nepal Floods, 29 Arrested
Thieves Loot Rs 57 Lakh From Bank Locker Swept Miles Away In Nepal Floods, 29 Arrested
World
Nepal Flash Floods: 338 Of 404 Maharashtra Tourists Safe; 37 Returning To India, 60 Still Missing
Nepal Flash Floods: 338 Of 404 Maharashtra Tourists Safe; 37 Returning To India, 60 Still Missing
Advertisement

Videos

BJP Politics: Nitin Nabin Summons 3 Delhi MPs Over Visit to Sajjan Kumar’s Residence
UP Politics: CM Yogi Sounds Mission 2027 Bugle in Deoria, Highlights Jobs, Welfare and Governance
Hospital Fire: Panic in Bareilly as Navodaya Hospital Fills With Smoke, 150 Patients Shifted
Monsoon Alert: Heavy Rain Triggers Flood Threat in MP, UP and Uttarakhand, Rivers Swell
Nepal Disaster Update: Death Toll Rises to 626, Nearly 2,500 Still Missing as Rescue Continues
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget