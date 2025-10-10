Nobel Peace Prize Winner Announced... & It's Not Donald Trump

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Norwegian Nobel Committee has awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to Maria Corina Machado, recognising her tireless efforts to promote democracy and a peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy in Venezuela. Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who had been widely speculated as a possible contender, was not among the winners.

Maria Corina Machado, founder of Súmate, has spent over 20 years championing democracy in Venezuela, choosing “ballots over bullets.” She has tirelessly advocated for judicial independence, human rights, and popular representation despite facing threats from an authoritarian regime. Blocked from running in the 2024 presidential election, Machado actively supported opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, mobilising hundreds of thousands of volunteers as election observers to ensure transparency and protect citizens’ votes under extreme risk.

As a leader of Venezuela’s democracy movement, Machado is celebrated as a remarkable example of civilian courage in Latin America. She has united a once-divided political opposition around free elections and representative government, defending the core principles of democracy. Amid a brutal authoritarian regime, widespread poverty, and mass migration, Machado has stood firm against election rigging, legal persecution, and systematic suppression of opposition voices.